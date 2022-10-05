If Russia drops a tactical atomic bomb “Russian forces in Ukraine will be destroyed”

The world seems to wobble edge of the abyss at Vladimir Putin’s decision to continually up the ante whenever his strategic goals failed him.

With the announcement of the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, it has made it clear that any attack will be considered as direct aggression against Russia. Putin reinforced his warning by threatening again to use nuclear weapons, Apparently tactics.

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who is just a year away from his centenary, and Gen. David Petraeusformer head of the CIA, they answered.

Petraeus said that if Russia were to drop a tactical atomic bomb, “we will respond by leading a joint effort of conventional forces of NATO, the Western military alliance on the Ukrainian battlefield, including in the Crimean peninsula and on Russian ships in the Mediterranean”.

He clarified that “there must be an answer” but “necessarily it will not be nuclear against nuclear” to avoid an “atomic escalation”.

90 million people

It is estimated that if World War III broke out, only in the first hours of the nuclear encounter more than 90 million people would die. No one can win such a confrontation, humanity would be the main victims.

Petraeus said that “Putin is mistaken if he thinks that he will make Europe suffer, that it will have a hard winter but will not give up.”

For his part, Kissinger, speaking at the seminar of the US Council on Foreign Relations he elaborated the doctrine of the new situation.

“We cannot allow Russia to achieve its objectives after using nuclear bombs. It is best to achieve results through conventional weapons and dialogue, so that the other party clearly knows what they are going to meet. But it is not possible to exclude other means”.







American General David Petraeus. Photo: Reuters

“We cannot allow atomic weapons to become like conventional weapons, which would unacceptably alter the very nature of international relations.

Kissinger said that “the doors would be opened to the indiscriminate use of technology without limits, which anyone could seek to employ. And this is very dangerous”.

“That’s why -he completed- if you cross that forbidden line it is no longer possible to go back, it will be necessary to defeat Russia at all costsnot only in the Ukrainian theater, to prevent the entire world order from being compromised.”

Kissinger said he hopes the first reaction will be conventional because the US is superior in that area. But “other means” cannot be excluded if “the match becomes too important to accept the hypothesis of losing it”.

The former Secretary of State maintains that it is necessary to dialogue with Russia because its role as a country is at stake. “Know whether in the future it will be the easternmost part of the West or the vanguard of the East in Europe.”

China’s role

Old interlocutor of Mao Tse Tung and friend of the chineseKissinger said that in this difficult situation “China’s contribution is essentialthat wanting to present itself as a responsible member of the international community, should use its weight to prevent escalation and preserve world order.







Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in 2018. Photo: EFE

Everyone expects China to intervene to stop its ally Putin from dropping a tactical atomic bomb to get out of their predicament in the Ukrainian theater.

It was raised in the forum that the problem is that there seems to be no space for dialogue. That Putin proposes the capitulation of Ukraine, not diplomatic negotiations.

Kissinger’s response was that if Russia decides to use nuclear weapons to win the current war, “Washington must be ready to do anything to defeat it.”

Western estimates indicate that Russia has about two thousand tactical atomic bombs, of limited power but with impacts classified as “devastating in a diameter of 1-2 km.

They can be fired with Iskander missiles that have a range of 500 kilometers or transported on Russian military aircraft.







Russian missile launcher of the Iskander-M type. Photo: EFE

US President Joseph Biden rejected the Russian annexations of Ukrainian territory and announced new shipments of modern weapons together with the Europeans in aid of the kyiv government.

It also approved with the European Union new sanctions that they seek first of all to deny the already struggling Russian military apparatus the technology it desperately needs to continue operations.

Washington’s national security adviser, Jack Sullivan, said he had conveyed “to the highest levels of the Russian government” the warning about “the catastrophic consequences” that the use of tactical atomic bombs would produce.

The newspaper “The Wall Street Journal” highlighted that “the strategy of energy blackmail is also failing”. Europeans will spend a difficult winter, but they resist. Europe has prepared itself with notable reserves of gas and other energy products, resorting to diversified suppliers after the cutting of the Russian gas pipelines on which it depended.

The war drags on. Putin markedly increased the preventive balance until 2025. One unknown is how far it will be able to expand the general mobilization, which in its first phase has shown thousands of Russians trying to escape to the forced militia.

It must be remembered that Putin imposed the term “special operations” to deny the existence of the war. Whoever writes the word “war” in Russia risks ten years in prison.

Rome, correspondent

ap

