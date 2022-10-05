“I am pissed off and outraged; the referee should give explanations, we don’t understand anything”

2022-10-04

“If you ask me how I am, I am pissed off and outraged by the situation we have had to live through. There is no other word than indignation, it is an injustice. I already said yesterday that the referees must explain themselves, we do not understand anything”, began the Spanish coach.

At the end of the game, the coach of the Barcelona , Xavi Hernandez commented to the press that he was very angry with the referee, Slavko Vincić and with the VAR , Dennis Highler because they were not awarded a penalty after a clear hand from dumfries .

The FC Barcelona fell by the slightest difference to the Inter de Milan by date 3 of group C of the UEFA champions league . The goal of the Italians was made by the Turk, Hakan Calhanoglu.

Xaviasks the judges to speak up when these types of situations happen in the game, because they are also important in the sport.

“The referee, who is a very important figure in this sport, would have to speak, it would humanize them much more. I must not speak for a decision that I have not made.

He also added about the unsanctioned penalty, “for me the hand is very clear, the referee should give explanations, his decisions have been decisive. He was talking about a previous play and I was talking about the last one, that’s why I see it as more unfair. We were better at the end but it wasn’t enough”, he commented, very angry with the arbitration work of this duel.

“If there is a hand ansu, they cancel it but the other one is legal. I don’t get it,” she insisted.

Xavi Hernández spoke about the development of the match and knows that he has three finals left in the Champions League:

“We have woken up late, we have put them in their field at the end, but we have not materialized the chances. We knew that the shot from outside the area was one of his virtues. We have three finals left. We wanted to look for spaces on the outside, we have generated more than them but defensively they are strong and now there are three finals left”.

Next Wednesday, October 12, he will have a rematch against Inter Milan and he is obliged to win because of how the group is.

“I am worried about the loss. The bayern has nine points Inter He has six and we have three. The situation is complex and we must try to classify ourselves. Our reality is that we have two transcendental games left at home and we must plan them with more intensity and rhythm”.