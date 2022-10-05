‘I am a very transparent man in what I declare. I don’t dedicate myself to crying’, Dalo Bucaram responds to Esteban Paz for the arbitration of Marlon Vera | National Championship | Sports

“I have been one of the most constant critics for the terrible level of Ecuadorian refereeing.” This was the answer from Dalo Bucarampresident for life and sports manager of October 9, before the comments of Stephen Peace against the referee Marlon Vera for his “shameful” performance and that “harmed” Liga de Quito last Saturday, in the duel that equaled two against the patriots at the Los Chirijos de Milagro stadium, for the LigaPro.

“There is not much to say, beyond the fact that it was an armed robbery, a shameful arbitration. It is very worrying that in instances like the current ones, after what has happened, there is this kind of arbitration, ”said the director of Liga (Q) to the Quito radio Sports area.

“As long as they don’t have the courage to say which was the leader who paid the referees, they are not going to solve the problem,” says Luis Muentes about Esteban Paz’s comments

In the opinion of the Guayaquil leader, the light blue and white club is “one of those that have been most harmed by the Arbitration Commission.” To which he added: “And, unfortunately, we have been asking the FEF board for months to change an Arbitration Commission that has been in operation for more than fifteen years and has only represented a setback for Ecuadorian arbitration.”

He also recalled: “When you feel that you are harmed, it hurts. For me, against Universidad Católica (3-0 loss in Quito), I had a legitimate goal disallowed from my point of view, and then another goal was disallowed. Later, the media echoes the dissatisfaction of some teams more than others. But the Arbitration Commission, which has been in existence for fifteen years, has made the level of our arbitration not good; We don’t have a single referee for the World Cup.”

“These are the consequences of not listening to positions that propose changes to improve our football. I am a very transparent man in what I declare, and I am consistent with what I say and do; claim in the ways that the regulations require. I do not dedicate myself to crying, and we are fighting against relegation, “he continued in dialogue with the capital’s radio Sports area.

Regarding the expulsions and other incidents in the game, Bucaram detailed: “I honestly believe that the first goal that was annulled for Liga (by José Quintero) is a goal, just like my first goal against Católica is a goal; They are two identical moves. The expulsions (of Zaid Romero and Ezequiel Piovi) were expulsions and the penalty is criminal. The regulations are clear: if there is a load on the back in the air, it is a penalty”.

“I think there is some justification in the claim that LDU is making today, and that there will continue to be (claims), as Deportivo Cuenca did yesterday, which was harmed yesterday by arbitration errors (against University Technician). They are no longer mistakes: they are horrors that are harming different clubs. Week after week we have these problems due to an inexplicable position of the National Arbitration Commission of the FEF of not changing the Arbitration Commission”, he highlighted.

Esteban Paz, leader of Liga de Quito: The match against 9 de Octubre was rigged and Luis Muentes is covering up for Marlon Vera, a thief, scoundrel, thief

And he remarked: “If there are bases to speak of armed robbery or rigging, that must be proven in ordinary justice and in sports justice. It seems to me that it is the most ethical. As a lawyer, I know that what one says has to be proven. One is the owner of what is silent and slave of what he says. I have felt harmed a thousand times, I have felt a thousand times that there are strange things; but, if I don’t have the evidence to prove it, I can’t say it publicly. I felt harmed against LDU in Quito (2-0 defeat at the Rodrigo Paz stadium) when Jorge Pinos was expelled”.

“We learned that there were players affected by pepper spray, which is unfortunate; It can’t be that a soccer professional ends up affected by pepper spray, but I don’t know what happened for the police to act like that. Surely the LigaPro observers asked for help from the police as they were unable to control what was happening on the field of play”, he concluded. (D)