Humberto Zurita confesses his feelings for Stephanie Salas

After several weeks playing cluelessness, Humberto Zurita acknowledged in an interview with Maxine Woodside his feelings did Stephanie Chambers with whom he is romantically related. After the actor referred, in an interview with the Argentine journalist Andrea Chiarellofor the Youtube program, Happy Momsthat he was dating the interpreter of Ave Maria: “I’m just going to tell you that Stephie and I are having a good time, we are having a good time”, now, it was his turn to address the issue with the Mexican press. During a link with the program All for womenMaxine wanted to know why, yesterday upon her arrival in Mexico City she did not want to give statements, but she did abroad.

Sincerely, Humberto Zurita explained that it was not a direct question with the Mexican press, simply, when he was approached by various media, they did not ask him the correct question to obtain the answer they wanted: “I think I did answer them and I stayed a long time . Coming back from the airport they approached me and asked me things, ”he explained. Humberto assured that he did not intend to show that he would not talk about his private life in Mexico: “You as a journalist know how to askone of the girls told me: ‘Hey, but I saw it with her’ and I said: ‘Why didn’t you approach me at that time? I don’t know what to speculate, but if you saw me, why Why didn’t you approach me? You grabbed the spot, you took it elsewhere, well, you missed that news, no way,’” he explained.

Once the situation was clarified, Humberto opened his heart to Maxine and gave her a revealing statement that suggests that between him and Sylvia Pasquel’s daughter there is more than a friendship: “You ask me, what’s up with Stephanie Salas? The only thing I’m going to tell you is: I love her and that’s it, that’s it!”, he acknowledged. The actor assured that he does not intend to speak more about this situation because it is of a private nature: “The rest of you write what you want there. They are personal things that I am not interested in talking about, that’s all, ”he added. Lastly, he emphasized to Maxine that, in the end, she had gotten a more prominent statement than the one she gave in Argentina: “I already answered you better”.

Giving lessons in chivalry, Humberto apologized to Maxine, whom he has known since he began his career, for pretending not to want to talk about this issue in our country: “There are many journalists who approach you and I didn’t know which one was yours, then, I offer you an apology if I make you feel bad, for believing that I am giving someone an exclusive”. The actor assured that throughout his career he has never behaved in that way: “You have known me all my life, I don’t give exclusives, I don’t manage my life that way”, the histrion finished.

Humberto flatters Stephanie

Although during his time at the airport in Mexico City he did not want to talk about issues of his private life: “I am not going to answer anything personal, nothing,” he commented, at the insistence of the media, he did show the great affection that he has for Stephanie and the rest of his family: “She’s a super girl, I’ve known her for thousands of years, well no, she doesn’t have that many and from then on I know her, not her, my great relationship is with Silvia Pinal, it has been for many years. A few days ago, Sylvia Pasquel was also approached on this subject and although she did not want to confirm her daughter’s relationship with the actor, she did acknowledge that Humberto is a man very loved by the Pinal dynasty, in addition to acknowledging that he is a true gentleman and that he and his daughter would look great together: “If true, they make a nice couple,” he said in an interview with Ventaneando.



