Hugo Sánchez, the idol who is only Mexican when it suits him or when he remembers

Hugo Sánchez as a spectator of a match between Betis and Atlético de Madrid in March 2022. (David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

The narrations of Televisa from the end of the 90s, when the Mexican National Team played, have a very peculiar shout every time there is a tricolor goal. It was about Hugo Sánchez who, in his debut facet as an analyst, was hoarse with each Mexican annotation. It seemed that there was no one more patriotic in the whole country than that man who shouted the goals even before they fell. And of course: if it was the Pentathe best Mexican player that ever existed.

“If they call me and tell me that they take it out (Gerardo Martino). If they take it seriously, I’ll take the Mexican National Team for 45 days of the World Cup.” Hugo Sánchez said on the Futbol Picante program. In reality, the World Cup could be a day away and Hugo Sánchez would keep saying that: from time to time he reminds himself that if they had let him work (his process should have lasted 12 years, according to him), Mexico would have reached the world championship.

The irony is that Hugo Sánchez has always believed that he can make Mexico world champion as a coach, but he has also not hesitated to say that, as a player, if he had played with another team he would have achieved the same (accepting that as a player he could not). The illogical postulate can only give rise to laughter: if he became a world star at Real Madrid, Hugo could not do anything with the National Team, Why would he achieve it as a coach, if he has been inactive for ten years, lives off a two-time championship in 2004 and has added more failures than successes?

During his time with the Mexican National Team, Hugo Sánchez could hardly boast of a third place in the 2007 Copa América. And he does not miss an opportunity to remember it. According to him, that was the proof that Mexico was only behind Brazil and Argentina —although a month ago it lost to the United States in the Gold Cup—. Nor has he forgotten the win (6-0) that his team gave Paraguay in the quarterfinals, mainly because Gerardo Martino was the coach of the Guarani. Hugo’s conclusion is simple: if he beat Martino fifteen years ago, he is a better technical director than he is and he deserves a chance in the Tri to the word of now.

In his frequent accounts, the Penta He justifies his failure in the Carson Pre-Olympic by saying that he should not be responsible for that team. What every leader should do, go: take off responsibilities and blame the player for the fiascos. Because, well, Hugo had no luck in the U-23s, but he didn’t do much at either Almería or Pachuca, even though the latter team had put together a luxury squad. That was ten years ago. Since then, Hugo Sánchez has not been seen again on the Mexican bench. Primarily, he has dedicated himself to being a technical director on television: there he always knows what all coaches should do, and also the players, because no one can ever achieve the wisdom that overflows him.

Hugo Sánchez celebrating a title with the Pumas fans. (Francisco Estrada/Jam Media/Getty Images)

In reality, Hugo Sánchez’s trials suffer from selective memory. Forget that Martino, after that 6-0, spearheaded a solid project that culminated in Paraguay reaching the Fifth Match at South Africa 2010. And previously, the white-haired it had qualified as third place in South America, very close to Brazil and above Argentina. And while Hugo Sánchez was fighting with Faitelson, the daddy He was champion with Newell’s, chosen by Barcelona and by the National Team of his country. The title he won in the MLS with Atlanta could be demerited, but it is still an infinitely superior merit when compared to begging Florentino Pérez on television for an opportunity to lead Real Madrid —Florentino will not even have known about it—.

That is the world that Hugo Sánchez has built for himself. And who knows, after so many tests, it might be worth giving him his twelve-year process. Thus, in the 2038 World Cup, Mexico will finally be able to be champion. And if he doesn’t, at least we’ll thrill the entire planet with Hugo’s soulful screams. He will be able to say the usual: that if he had managed another National Team for twelve years, then he would have been world champion.

