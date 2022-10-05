Hugo Sánchez refuses to return to Pumas after Lillini’s dismissal

Midtime Editorial

Pumas are looking for a new coach after confirming this Tuesday the dismissal of Andrés Lillini but where can they go crossing off the list is to history Hugo Sanchezwho openly rejected the possibility of returning to Ciudad Universitaria, where he is a legend as a footballer and as a coach.

The journalist Álvaro Morales, who shares the table Spicy Soccer on ESPN together with José Ramón Fernández and Roberto Gómez Junco; he claimed to have information that the next Pumas coach will be offered a salary between 400,000 and 600,000 pesos per montha figure that, according to Liga MX standards, is “low.”

Echoes of Lillini’s departure

History of Hugo Sánchez as Technical Director

With those data, the nicknamed Brujo questioned Hugo Sánchez if he would agree to direct them taking Lillini’s place, eliciting a hesitant response from the historic striker when talking about money, although he later said he would reject it for other reasons.

“I already did my job at the time and it’s hard to put myself in his place right now. What I do say is that it seems that the squad was too big for him, he dispensed with youth squads for the veterans and the team spirit was not there, “said Macho.

“I have been able to stop earning money for friendship,” added Penta. “I wouldn’t do it and not for the money, but for other things. I clarify that my relationship with Miguel Mejía Barón is now good, at the time there was a distancing due to the 1994 World Cup, but on that subject (returning to Pumas), it is not the time.

The squad was too big for Lillini: Gómez Junco

The respected analyst Roberto Gomez Junco made a diagnosis in the same program on the faults of the Argentine coach that led to his departure, beyond not qualifying for the Repechage by being second to last in Liga MX, something inexcusable for a club that calls itself “big” and that invested in reinforcements as it did not do years ago.

“This last tournament his departure was inevitable, you can’t forgive a failure of that size with the squad they gave him. There are coaches for certain times and teams, it was clear that Lillini was too big for the teamin addition to the normal wear and tear that occurs between a coach and his players,” he assured.

“Dani Alves did not know how to use itdid not know how to accommodate it, put it for longer than it should have and not in the right position, but also It seems that some Pumas players were self-conscious about the presence of Dani Alvesit would seem that they were frightened by the Brazilian instead of being motivated”, added Gómez Junco about Lillini’s inability to exploit the qualities of the historical Brazilian.

