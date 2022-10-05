Hugo Sánchez is running for DT of the Mexican National TeamMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Some sectors have not liked the process that has taken Gerardo Martino with the Mexican National Team, including Hugo Sanchez who, again, he applied to take over the technical direction of the “Tricolor” in case it was necessary.

On ESPN’s Futbol Picante broadcast, the panelists discussed the future of the Mexican helmsman, when Álvaro Morales expressed his desire for “Hugol” to take the Mexican National Team a little less than two months before the 2022 Qatar World Cup begins, so Sánchez reacted that he would do it without thinking twice.

“If they call me and tell me they’re taking it out, I take the Mexican team 45 days before the World Cupbut it’s not my problem,” he declared on Tuesday.

However, despite this position, Hugo stated that even with all the negative situation that surrounds Mexico in the face of the next World Cup, keep hope for the “Tri” to do well in Qatar, especially with three tough rivals as they will be Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

“One thing is hope, another thing is hope. I have hope”, he stated during the program.

Check what he said from minute 42:30

Hugo Sánchez and his position against Martino

Beyond the fact that he is not Mexican, Sánchez has repeatedly expressed his discontent towards the directors for having hired Tatabecause he has not contributed much, or very little, to the National Team despite his experience.

“I repeat the same words that Tata said: I deeply regret that Tata Martino is the technical director of the national team. I am deeply sorry for that,” he said.

Mexico still has two friendly matches remaining, which will be against Iraq and Swedenbefore beginning his journey in Qatar with the mission of overcoming the Group Stage and, later, trying to reach the long-awaited fifth game.

