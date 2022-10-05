Hold your breath before meeting Marc Anthony’s beautiful eldest daughter, Arianna Muñiz

Marc Anthony is one of the best-known salsa singers in the world. The fact that he was born in New York and has always learned English makes him known throughout the continent. The son of Puerto Ricans, the singer speaks both Spanish and English, which greatly favors him with his interpretations. He was married to the singer Jennifer Lopez with whom he had 2 twin children Emme and Maximilian, he has a daughter who is the oldest of all called Arianna Muniz.

The singer Mark Anthony He was in a relationship with Dayanara Torres with whom he had two sons, Cristian, 21 years old, and Ryan, 18 years old, who maintain a much more discreet profile than Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme with the singer, for example. The singer has a daughter who is the oldest of all his children who is called Arianna Muniz who was born as a result of his relationship with former police officer Debbie Rosado, his first love.

This unknown young woman, daughter of Mark Anthony who doesn’t even have social profiles, Arianna Muniz He prefers to keep a very low profile and was born in the early 1990s, more precisely in 1994. Arianna’s mother has another son from another relationship whom the singer adopted and gave him his last name.

A few years ago the singer Mark Anthony He celebrated his 50th birthday party and all his children were present in one way or another, either personally or through social networks. The only one who missed an appointment was Arianna Muniz since it seems that he does not have a very close relationship with his father and his brothers.

Source: Pinterest

We cannot forget your children with Jennifer Lopez that are permanently news and more with the last marriage of his mother with actor Ben Affleck. The truth is Jennifer Lopez Y Mark Anthony they were happy while it lasted and now that is old news, what remains a mystery is their daughter Arianna Muniz.