Hold your breath before meeting Marc Anthony’s beautiful eldest daughter, Arianna Muñiz

Marc Anthony is one of the best-known salsa singers in the world. The fact that he was born in New York and has always learned English makes him known throughout the continent. The son of Puerto Ricans, the singer speaks both Spanish and English, which greatly favors him with his interpretations. He was married to the singer Jennifer Lopez with whom he had 2 twin children Emme and Maximilian, he has a daughter who is the oldest of all called Arianna Muniz.

The singer Mark Anthony He was in a relationship with Dayanara Torres with whom he had two sons, Cristian, 21 years old, and Ryan, 18 years old, who maintain a much more discreet profile than Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme with the singer, for example. The singer has a daughter who is the oldest of all his children who is called Arianna Muniz who was born as a result of his relationship with former police officer Debbie Rosado, his first love.

