Héctor Vargas attacks the arbitration of the Mexican Ramos and leaves Fabián Coito with a tremendous dart

2022-10-04

“I wish they gave us an Off Side goal in Costa Rica, let’s see what happens,” added the Real España coach.

“Inexplicable validation of a goal by a referee who is going to the World Cup, surprised everyone up to the line,” said Vargas.

Héctor Vargas did not bite his tongue after the 3-0 received against Alajuelense at the Morazán stadium and shot with everything against the arbitration and against Fabián Coito, DT of Alajuelense.

“I can’t tell you that he was a worthy winner, if he had known the Honduran soccer player he would have done it in the National Team when he left us last in the tie. At what point did Alajuelense manage us? ”, He remarked.

Likewise, Héctor Vargas did not miss the opportunity to shoot with everything against Fabián Coito, former coach of Honduras.

The full conference:

Undeserved defeat: “I think there are things that are hard to understand because if you say you had four or five chances and handled the ball the whole game and the rival came three times and converted, no one will believe you because the result was 3-0.”

Arbitration controversy: “It is inexplicable that the lineman is left standing in a clear offside that we verified on television. Unfortunately, a referee with the quality of Ramos has that mistake”.

comeback: “Anyone who has seen the team and the way they played I don’t think they have a doubt that hope will always remain. Perhaps opportunities that we did not close today can be realized in Costa Rica.”

Physical wear of them: “They have to play against Saprissa this weekend, they have to play on Tuesday and then on Friday, I think that the wear and tear plus the trip”

Lack of forcefulness: “In the first half we attacked from the right and in the second from the left with the entry of Yeison Mejía, but the goal was not scored. We had Lacayo’s opportunity, Bernárdez’s. After they scored the first and the second they played with our impatience”.

Alajuelense was nothing more than Real Spain: “If Alajuelense had managed the game for me, I would have seen you and Costa Rican soccer congratulated, but if you saw the game, at what point did they dominate us?”

Tiredness by the FIFA date: “When they returned from the national team, I didn’t see them well, I saw them with some doubt, that’s why I marginalized Carlos Mejía a bit, I didn’t see Franklin Flores very well too, and Getsel Montes I noticed he was tired”.

Coitus wins the duel: “I cannot tell you if he was the worthy winner because it was not his team that had me behind, they played very well on the counterattack and that is part of soccer and the knowledge of Honduran soccer, but that would have been done with the National Team that They finished last in the qualifying round and I wouldn’t have left them out of the World Cup”.