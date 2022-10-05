He was the most sought-after gallant and Fernando Colunga snatched everything from him

Fernando Colunga

October 04, 2022 4:01 p.m.

To talk about Arturo Peniche and Fernando Colunga is to talk about two of the greatest Mexican actors, their great talent is undeniable and both became great leading men in soap operas; however there is a dispute between the two.

The two leading men shared the same leading actresses, such as Thalía and Gabriela Spanic; who commented on their preference for Fernando Colunga, and it is that in the Cristina Show they discussed which of the actors was the best kisser.

And both Thalía and Gaby agreed that Fernando Colunga is the best kisser, because he is the complete set of a leading man, since he smells delicious, he is gentlemanly and he is very handsome and professional; so he was the overall winner.

Fernando Colunga took away the title of leading man

And it is that the actor was the heartthrob until Colunga arrived, who would have begun to displace him from the leading roles and would have relegated him to being the mature heartthrob or the antagonist as happened in Alborada where the actress and singer Lucero also shared the screen.