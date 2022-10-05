He was a rival of Fernando Colunga, karma did not forgive his evil and Televisa mourns his departure

Fernando Colunga

October 05, 2022 09:29 a.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Any good story has a hero, a heartthrob or simply a man who ends up taking the love, fortune or respect of the people. However, a villain is needed to make his life impossible, even if he is defeated in the end. That is the basis of most Televisa soap operas, but this time it became a reality.

The soap opera was ‘Pasión’, released in 2008 and the hero was nothing more and nothing less than the leading man of the time, Fernando Colunga. That time he played Ricardo de Salamanca and Almonte “El Antillano” and had a certain antagonist in the story such as the evil Don Timoteo, who was his own uncle.

She brings you the best deals for you. Black & Decker blender at only 609 pesos. Order it here https://amzn.to/3CtI3U3

More news from Colunga:

SHE TOOK HER LOVE FROM FERNANDO COLUNGA, KARMA WAS AFTER HER AND LED HER TO TRAGEDY

HE WAS THE MOST QUOTED HOLLYWOOD AND FERNANDO COLUNGA TOOK EVERYTHING FROM HIM

Colunga’s character had been accused of murder by Don Timoteo as revenge for a family feud. In addition, he also forced the protagonist to marry him and had her confined.

And karma ended up charging her

Colunga and Robles in ‘Pasión’

The actor was Germán Robles, Spanish by birth but one of the legends of the final stretch of the Golden Film Era in Mexico. Later, he had several leading roles in Mexican telenovelas on Televisa and one of them was that of Don Timoteo.

However, it seems that so much evil of his character affected his karma and suffering was part of his life until the end, suffering from COPD that wreaked havoc on him and leaving this world after peritonitis and cardiorespiratory failure in 2015.