He was a crack, he wore the Chivas shirt and played 3 World Cups; now he loses his life

October 04, 2022 10:03 a.m.

One of the emblems of Mexican soccer and who left the Mexican team shirt high, died at 84 years of age. Jesus of the Wall, left a great legacy as a player and coach. Although he left Atlas, he had his time at Chivas.

Recently, the former central defender of the Mexican national team, Jesus of the Wall entered the Hall of Fame in Pachuca after his long career with teams like Atlas, Toluca, Blue Cross and an ephemeral passage through Chivas because they looked for him to be part of their team in international tournaments, as revealed by ESPN.

Jesus of the Wall was a wall in the Mexican defense and this allowed him to be in three World Cups in Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and England 1966. After his facet as a player, he also dedicated himself to being a coach, but it was not for long.

What were the last words of Jesús del Muro?

In March of this year, it was the last time he was seen in public where he expressed words of thanks. “I hope that in the future so many figures who have not been able to appear in this type of event will be recognized,” said Del Muro.