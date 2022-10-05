He wanted Victoria Ruffo’s man but fate did not forgive his envy

Victoria Ruffo

October 04, 2022 07:00 a.m.

Victoria Ruffo is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the entire history of Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a first-rate dramatic actress, especially since she has suffered unspeakably in her novels.

Obviously, in her real life she has also suffered from tragedies and scandals, but the soap operas have put her acting ability to the test and she has shown her most suffering side without a doubt.

However, there was a time that if he suffered too much, that person has already touched the true karma, since love made sure that he paid for everything he did.

This is the actress Sabine Moussier

Sabine Moussier in ‘La Madrastra’ (alongside César Évora) and later

It all happened in the telenovela ‘La madrastra’, released in 2005, where Sabine was one of the antagonists, accusing Ruffo of a crime he did not commit and was also in love with her husband’s character, so she did everything possible to prevent him from falling. they will reconcile

In real life, she had an accident on a set that left her temporarily in a wheelchair and later she was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which left her unrecognizable, gaining more than 17 kilos.