Entertainment

He wanted Victoria Ruffo’s man but fate did not forgive his envy

Photo of CodeList CodeList3 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Victoria Ruffo
Victoria Ruffo

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Victoria Ruffo is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the entire history of Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a first-rate dramatic actress, especially since she has suffered unspeakably in her novels.

Obviously, in her real life she has also suffered from tragedies and scandals, but the soap operas have put her acting ability to the test and she has shown her most suffering side without a doubt.

More news from Ruffo:

THE HUGE SECRET OF VICTORIA RUFFO THAT WOULD HAVE HER HUSBAND TIED HANDS SINCE THE WEDDING

HE MADE VICTORIA RUFFO’S LIFE IMPOSSIBLE AND NOW SHE HAS EVERYTHING READY FOR HER FUNERAL

However, there was a time that if he suffered too much, that person has already touched the true karma, since love made sure that he paid for everything he did.

This is the actress Sabine Moussier

Sabine Moussier in ‘La Madrastra’ (alongside César Évora) and later

It all happened in the telenovela ‘La madrastra’, released in 2005, where Sabine was one of the antagonists, accusing Ruffo of a crime he did not commit and was also in love with her husband’s character, so she did everything possible to prevent him from falling. they will reconcile

In real life, she had an accident on a set that left her temporarily in a wheelchair and later she was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which left her unrecognizable, gaining more than 17 kilos.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList3 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Ángela Aguilar: from transparencies to fitted dresses, the singer’s most risky looks | PHOTOS

2 weeks ago

Pandora Kaaki and the 5 hottest photos on Instagram

4 days ago

Andrés García reveals the women he really loved but could not be faithful to them

2 days ago

Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscopes for today, Monday, September 26

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button