He shone with Lucero and now Televisa mourns his departure

bright Star

Who does not remember the Chiquilladas program, in which great stars such as Lucero and Carlos Espejel made their debut, who imitated Cantinflas and played a character called Chiquidracula, among all those talented children there was also a young girl with a wide smile named Karina Castañeda, known as “Chistorita”.

The actress was born in 1975 and lost her life at the age of 47, the true reasons for her death are not yet known, but it was her friend “Magician Rody” who announced the sad news through social networks.

Karina was also a companion in a sketch such as “Chiquidrácula”, “Incredible Mini”, “Fulanita la Huerfanita”, among other characters that were commanded by Humberto Navarro. Since she was one of the youngest in the cast, she won the hearts of the public.

Karina left acting

The child actress left the stage and lived a normal life, it is said that she still had friendships with certain members of the original cast of the Chiquilladas series.

