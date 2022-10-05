“He is respected a lot, I would put him as a favorite”

2022-10-04

However, this match is not only highly important in Honduras, since Tico lands some journalists have given their feelings of the key and the aurinegros They are bathed in flattery.

The hubbub has been total, to the extent that the ticket office was completely sold out, it will be played with a spectacular setting.

The match corresponds to the first leg of the semifinals of the Concacaf League 2022, which will be played this Tuesday at the e s tadium Francisco Morazan of San Pedro Sula starting at 7:00 p.m.

The theme of the match between Royal Spain Y Alajuelense of Costa Rica has been one of the most addressed in the country in question soccer during the last days.

-WHAT THE TICA PRESS SAYS

Federico Calderon – Tigo Sports Costa Rica

What do you expect from Real España after having already eliminated two Costa Rican teams?

After the Royal Spain has eliminated more than all the Heredian and in a relatively easy way with what he did, and taking into account that he is one of the favorites to be champion in Costa Ricathe Honduran team is greatly respected.

Is Alajuelense very different from the two previous rivals?

What the league can have of difference to the Carthaginian and to Heredian is that at the time they are going to play at home and with their fans, which are quite numerous, the Alajuelense is a historic team and has already won this tournament, besides this team with Intercourse It is a team organized in defense.

How do you see the two Hondurans fined in the Manudos?

alex lopez From my part, he can only have many compliments, he is a player who when he is on the field his team looks engaged and when he does not see another face. I think he is the most important footballer in the league at the moment.

On Bryan Felix: He is a player, very good and he is one of the jewels of the Alajuelense. Whenever he enters he has a lot of imbalance.

Everardo Herrera – Teletica

What is your opinion of Real España after your journey in the Concacaf League?

There is a reality, the Royal Spain has been very strong in the two games against Carthaginian Y Heredian He handled confrontations very well from home, he was very aggressive, he pressed, he scored and when it was his turn to play away his response was very positive with a lot of order and decisive players like Buba Lopez stopping everything. You have to have a lot of respect for him.

Is Alajuelense that different team that Real Spain should fear?

The Alajuelense It has been a historic team, but they have had many problems this season, some injuries and fatigue; however, they managed to survive in both competitions.

After the path of both teams, who is the favorite in this key?

If you have to put a favorite I could Royal Spain for what he has done in the international tournament. It is not a minimum house that has been disposed of Carthaginian and of Heredian. One as a Costa Rican always supports his own, but Real Spain seems to be able to achieve the feat of eliminating three Costa Rican teams in a row.

How do you rate Hondurans Alex López Bryan Félix?

alex lopez he has been recovering ground, he is a very good passer and has an interesting shot from distance, it cost him the start of the tournament, but they have been rotating him.