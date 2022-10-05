Entertainment

He abandoned Silvia Navarro and now he did the same with Andrés García

Silvia Navarro and Andres Garcia
Silvia Navarro and Andres Garcia

Life acts in mysterious ways but it seems that it always finds a way to accommodate everything and leave each one in their rightful place. Some call it karma and this time, it seems that it favored someone but to leave another person on the brink of the abyss.

The victim in this case was Silvia Navarro, one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment world in Mexico. She has almost always played the heroine or the damsel in distress in soap operas and has had to deal with more than one antagonist, who have generally made her life miserable.

There was a man who fell in love with her but later abandoned her after impregnating her and ended up regretting it enormously.

This is the actor Leonardo Garcia

Garcia and Navarro in the novel

The son of the iconic Andrés García was the heartthrob in the telenovela ‘Perla’, released in 1998. In that fiction, the character of Leonardo fell in love with the character of Navarro and then abandoned her, being pregnant.

And that definitely affected his karma since he was always under the shadow of his father and now it would seem that his heart is full of rage, since when asked about his father’s delicate health, he replied:

“I am another channel. Everyone has his life, his channel. Are you going to continue talking about that or about my projects? I don’t interfere in anyone’s life.”

