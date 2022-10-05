Guru of the Diagonals: Susceptibilities hurt in Chiefs

MIAMI — Sometimes reality smacks you in the face, and we just refuse to look at it.

In other words, you don’t have to look for the cat’s fifth leg.

We spend all our energy to find that opinion that is not so obvious, and we decide to ignore strong antecedents.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 at Raymond James Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

This offseason, our attention turned to the AFC West, the so-called “best division ever.” At the moment I would argue that all the teams have disappointed except one.

This offseason, our anger was directed at the NFL rules, when we essentially demanded that the overtime rule be changed. After all, Josh Allen couldn’t have had a nearly perfect postseason and been eliminated without touching the ball. Meanwhile, we seemed to forget about the team that beat him.

This offseason, even Las Vegas listed the Buffalo Bills as the top seed for the title. An excellent Buffalo team, which in order to give the full picture, has not reached a Super Bowl since 1994. Little was said about a franchise that reached the last four Conference finals, including two Super Bowls and won a ring.

This season we focused on the departures, most prominently wide receiver Tyreek Hill, rather than those who remained; The NFL is still a quarterback league despite being a team sport.

2 Related

Were we underestimating the Kansas City Chiefs?

Behind closed doors in Kansas City, they wrote down all the doubts and criticisms, and used them as motivation.

That’s why this version of the Chiefs has “more motivation than in recent years.”

They heard out loud how the arrivals of Davante Adams and Chandler Jones to the Las Vegas Raiders were going to change the equation. How Justin Herbert could be the quarterback of the future and Khalil Mack and JC Jackson were going to change the Chargers’ fortunes. They also took note of how messiah Russell Wilson was the missing piece of a potential championship team in Denver.

There’s no question that Hill’s departure changes the style of the Chiefs, and I’m not going to sit here and tell you that Kansas City is better off without the fastest wide receiver in the NFL because I’d be lying to you. But I can tell you that now that offense may be less predictable, since it distributes the ball more and has more balance.

The Chiefs still have some mental gaps, but when they play well, they reach a level that few — if anyone — can match.

And speaking of motivation, make no mistake that the Chiefs had blood in their eyes heading into their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had beaten them in Super Bowl LV a couple of years ago.

Kansas City dismantled Tampa Bay, and something tells me that everyone who doubted them this offseason got back on the bus.

The Buccaneers entered that game with the Chiefs as the best defense in the NFL; they had allowed 27 total points in the first three games combined.

The Chiefs scored 28 points against him in the first half, and 41 overall. And honestly, there should have been more.

It seemed impossible that they could rush against the Bucs, but they rushed for 189 yards, a testament to their dominance in the trenches.

Because while there may be some doubts on the Chiefs’ defense, or even on the special teams, who are dealing with lacking injuries and caused them to lose the game against the Indianapolis Colts a couple of weeks ago, the reality is that Kansas City strengthened its main weakness.

In that Super Bowl they lost to Tampa Bay, Mahomes was running for his life, and today we can say that that offensive line is one of the team’s strengths.

Especially the inside of the lane, with Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith completely shutting out Vita Vea, which is not an easy thing to do.

And even when the Buccaneers were in perfect position, the Chiefs were able to break down that tough Tampa Bay defense.

Nowadays, everything flies at the speed of light, and we are always thinking about successors instead of enjoying the present.

I hope they haven’t forgotten, but Patrick Mahomes is still the best quarterback in the NFL. The one that can disguise deficiencies around him and carry his team on his shoulders. And the same one who can perform a magic trick, turn twice to the less skilled side of him and then jump up and find Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the end zone.

And you know what?

There is no defense for those kinds of plays that break the script.

Joe Thuney #62 guards Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during a first quarter offensive play against the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium in preseason action on August 20, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt/Getty Images

As if that were not enough, Mahomes usually grows in the most important appointments, a characteristic only reserved for different.

To illustrate, Mahomes has faced the best defense in the NFL seven times.

In those games, he is 6-1 averaging 322 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, a 94 passer rating and averaging 31 points per game.

Catch all the Monday night NFL action throughout the season on ESPN Deportes and ESPN. Monday October 10

• Raiders at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET Monday October 17

• Broncos at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET Subscribe now to ESPN+ to relive the best NFL games, original series and much more.

The two most influential positions on a football team remain quarterback and head coach.

Mahomes is in a class by himself, and Andy Reid is one of the best, if not the best, coach in the NFL.

In my book it seems impossible that the Chiefs could have flown under the radar thus far, but judging by the platitudes of this offseason, that’s exactly what happened.

Until Mahomes and company reminded everyone what they’re capable of on the road against Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs use it as motivation and aim to return to a familiar place: their fifth consecutive conference finals and their third Super Bowl in the last four years.

In case anyone missed the Chiefs game against the Bucs, here are some of THE BEST PLAYS OF PATRICK MAHOMES’ CAREER.

*Local teams are in second place

POWER 6

As I always say, it’s never good to play every game. In other words, there are some that are better to pass up. That’s why I decided to add this section, to publicize my six favorite betting line teams. Opinions are welcome, since the idea is to add an attribute that is beneficial to readers. The order of the teams is not random and the predictions do not affect the total statistics.

BALTIMORE RAVENS NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS TENNESSEE TITANS LOS ANGELES RAMS MIAMI DOLPHINS

SUICIDE POOL, ‘ELIMINATOR CHALLENGE’

There are many of us who are in this type of competition. In this case the bet line does not matter. Just don’t repeat any team throughout each week. Of course, these forecasts will not affect the total statistics either. In parentheses, the teams chosen so far.

BUFFALO BILLS

FIXED WITH BET LINE

At the request of many, we added the fixed with bet line starting in Week 11 of 2013.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

teaser 3

I’ve always said that I’m not a fan of teasers, since they come from the word tempt and are called “sucker bets”, but, at the request of several readers, we added this section. Here, as there are three teams, the line is modified by 6 points, but you must hit all three to collect. Below, I name the three teams with the altered lines in parentheses.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (+9 1/2) ARIZONA CARDINALS (+11 and a half) TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-2 1/2)

OVER/UNDER

At the request of several of our readers, we include a game of ups and downs for each week.

HIGHS OF BENGALS-RAVENS (47 and a half) SEAHAWKS-SAINTS CASES (46 1/2)

NCAA

UTAH UTES (-4 and a half) ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS (+8 and a half)

Total statistics (With+Without+Teaser+Ups and Downs+NCAA):

92-62

With Bet Line:

38-26 (9-7)

No Bet Line:

35-29 (11-5)

Surprise of the Week (no line):

2-2 (1-0)

Fix of the Week (no line):

3-1 (0-1)

Fixed of the Week (with line):

2-2 (1-0)

Power 6 (with line):

11-13 (3-3)

Teasers 3:

2-2 (0-1)

Ups and downs:

6-2 (2-0)

NCAA:

5-3 (1-1)

Suicide Pool (no line):

1-3 (DEN, LAR, KAN, DET)

Opinions or comments: Via Twitter/Instagram/Facebook @SebastianMCESPN — please read this legal notice before submitting your comment.