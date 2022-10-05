Goodbye Verónica Castro, the actress would leave this world with the same fear as Andrés García

Veronica Castro and Andres Garcia

October 04, 2022 09:43 a.m.

Verónica Castro is one of the most popular telenovela and movie actresses in the entire history of Mexico and even those who have not seen anything of her, surely know her. She has stood out for being a first-rate dramatic actress and also for her multiple scandals and problems.

However, all these conflicts have taken their toll and it has become more and more noticeable how the years have not stopped passing by Castro. Various outlets have reported how he has distanced himself from people, largely due to his difficult temperament.

Now, it has been revealed that he could have a fear more than similar to that suffered by an actor who would be in his last days: Andrés García.

Thinking that their close ones do not want to be with them for the right reasons

“Because it is more his pride, his arrogance. She will never say that she is wrong, that she made a mistake, and well, that’s where my concern comes from. I see her alone, devastated, restless and see that the girl injected love, laughter, but her obsession that they want to rob her, that they are only looking for her for her money, will never get out of her head, “revealed a close source to Castro for TvNotas.

“Yes, a lot of people have spoken to me, I think because they think I’m going to die…,” Garcia revealed for TVyNovelas.