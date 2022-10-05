Felipe Ramos Rizo pronounces on the error of the Mexican referee that affected Real Spain against Alajuelense

Former Mexican referee Felipe Ramos Rizo referred to the refereeing error made by his compatriot César Ramos in the first leg of the 2022 Concacaf League semifinals between Real España and Alajuelense, played at the Morazán stadium.

In the 11th minute, the Tico team opened the scoring with a goal that should not have gone up due to a clear offside. Johan Venegas shot at the goal, the ball on its way deflected off Freddy Góndola’s left foot and ended up at the bottom of the Aruinegro goal.

The goal was without a goalkeeper since Luis ‘Buba’ López had come out to cut the action and the last man on the play was Kevin Álvarez when the ball bounced off the Panamanian Gondola, who was in an advanced position.

THE MESSAGE OF RAMOS RIZO