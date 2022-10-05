Eugenio Derbez reappears after his terrible accident but would worry more than one

Eugenio Derbez

Eugenio Derbez is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment world in Mexico and his different characters have been iconic for more than one. For this reason, his accident has shocked both people and the media in this country and in Hollywood.

There was a lot of secrecy as to what exactly happened to Derbez. At first, it was just an open rumor and there was not much clarity with the public statement from his wife Alessandra. As the days passed, the information came out that it would be a fracture in one of his shoulders, but not even his own son, José Eduardo, was clear what had happened.

Many versions circulated and Derbez himself had to go out and clarify everything, although some did not end up believing him. He did it through an Instagram video and now, he has reappeared in another way.

In an Estrella TV video, his wife, Alessandra, is seen arriving home in a white van, where Derbez was also traveling. There you can see that the actor tries to get out of the vehicle alone, when someone approaches to stop the door and prevent it from closing on its own and causing Eugenio some damage.