Erik ten Hag insists that Cristiano is happy in Manchester and sends a message to Guardiola after the win

The coach has insisted that Ronaldo is happy despite rumors that the striker could leave in the January transfer window due to lack of playing time.

Cristiano Ronaldo He stayed on the substitutes bench in the heavy defeat of United against Manchester City last Sunday. Have a Hag said he resisted the temptation to put Ronaldo “out of respect for his career.”

Have a Hag He told a news conference on Wednesday that the 37-year-old is “angry” when he does not play, but that there is “good spirit”.

“I didn’t put it out of respect, it has nothing to do with what will happen in the future or in January or next year,” he said. Have a Hag. “I don’t see that he is unhappy, he is happy, he is training well, he is enjoying it. Everyone is training well, there is a good spirit.”

“He is not happy that he did not play on Sunday, but that was not the point.

“The question was about his mood when he’s around, and he’s happy. Of course he wants to play, he’s angry when he’s not playing.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag, manager of Manchester United EFE/EPA

In the meantime, Have a Hag thanked the City Already Pep Guardiola for having taught his team a lesson in the derby.

Man Utd trailing 4-0 at halftime at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday and the match ended with a score of 6-3.

Have a Hag said the result was a “reality check” after victories over Liverpool Y Arsenaland insisted that he expects an answer when The team travels to Cyprus to face Omonia FC in the Europa League this Thursday.

“When you beat the Arsenal and to Liverpoolnow we return a little to reality with the Manchester City“, said Have a Hag. “We know we have to step up. So thanks for the lesson, Pep and City, we will take it, we have to understand. When you’re in a process, not only will it go up, you’ll also have setbacks.”



“We won the Liverpool, but on Sunday we had a bad day and they beat us. We have to accept that, but we cannot accept our performance. That was unacceptable.”

Cristiano Ronaldo trained at Carrington on Wednesday and will be part of the squad traveling to Cyprus for Thursday’s game

Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka they were not part of the training and will miss the trip.