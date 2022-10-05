Elon Musk launches ‘four conditions’ to end the war in Ukraine, and provokes the fury of Zelensky | International | News

The Billionaire Approach Elon Musk that Ukraine should give up Crimea for being “formally Russia” provoked outrage from several Ukrainian representatives, including its president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Elon Musk shared his ideas on Twitter on Monday on how to end the war in Ukraine and supported separatist elections.

Ukraine-Russia Peace: – Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. – Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). – Water supply to Crimea assured. – Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Musk presented his followers with a poll on a possible peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia based on four principles:

“Repeat elections in the annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is the will of the people.

Crimea is formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).

Water supply to Crimea secured.

Ukraine remains neutral.”

According to Musk, that will most likely be the end result of the conflict and the question will be how many people die before that happens.

“It is also worth noting that a possible outcome of this conflict, although unlikely, is a nuclear war,” added the businessman, who in interactions with other users defended that if someone cares about the Ukrainians, they should seek peace, given that Ukraine is highly unlikely to win in a “total war.”

Within three hours, more than a million people had voted in the poll, with almost two-thirds opposed to the ideas of the world’s richest man, who suggested that “bots” or fake accounts are behind those results.

Indignation

Almost immediately, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, responded to Musk’s tweets with insults and guaranteeing that the “only result” will be that no Ukrainian will buy a Tesla again.

More diplomatic was the Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, who without directly mentioning the businessman said that “those who propose that Ukraine give up its people and its lands – presumably in order not to hurt Putin’s ego or to save Ukraine from suffering – should stop to use the word ‘peace’ as a euphemism for ‘allowing the Russians to murder and rape thousands more innocent Ukrainians and take more land for themselves’.

Zelensky, meanwhile, reacted to the proposals of the CEO of Tesla by posting his own poll on Twitter in which he asks: “Which Elon Musk do you prefer? – The one who supports Ukraine – The one who supports Russia”. (YO)