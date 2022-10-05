Eduardo Fentanes, the coach who never wanted to play soccer and chose the difficult path

Eduardo Fentanes during a Liga MX match in front of Santos Laguna. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Eduardo Fentanes made the key decision of his life when he was in high school. They did not accept him to play in the team of the Youth Institute of the State of Mexico. But that eleven, with the full list of players, was missing something else: a coach. Fentanes had an immediate revelation. It was his moment. Perhaps there is no stage of life in which a person experiences so many doubts and uncertainties, but Fentanes, at 17, clung to his ideal. He wanted to be a technical director, even though he had no idea where to study.

It was 1995 and her career counselor told her that if she chose that career he was going to ruin his life. The current coach of Santos Laguna considered other options: Psychologyin which he studied for two semesters, and Communication, which would allow him to be close to soccer but without being an active part. In the end, nothing could against his hunch. Fentanes entered the National School of Technical Directors, which was practically unknown to everyone. Only one generation had passed through the classrooms and, in reality, those inaugural students left the first semesters of the degree truncated due to administrative conflicts.

Never mind such a collection of bad omens. There was something about Fentanes that was strong enough to ignore the thorns on the way. In two years, Fentanes finished his degree and became the youngest student in Mexico to graduate as a technical director (19 years old). In his generation he was accompanied by some famous personalities: José Luis Chelis Sánchez, who would later take him to Puebla (he was not a player either); and Luis Flores, an idol in shorts who wanted to get on the bench. Precisely Flores gave Fentanes his first opportunity in professional soccer: He chose him as a collaborator in Veracruz.

Learning has been the unchanging constant in the professional life of Fentanes. With 25 years, Ricardo Antonio La Volpe, national coach from 2002 to 2006, included him in his coaching staff. His curriculum was also swelled with a course in Sports Training taught by the UNED in Madrid. Later, Sven-Göran Eriksson required him again for his brief stint at El Tri between 2008 and 2009. His route found endless stops: Morelia, Tijuana, Puebla, Tecos, Atlante and Chivas. He spent a lot of time before an opportunity as a main DT came to him. It finally happened in 2013, when San Luis chose him as technical director of the First Team. The adventure lasted ten games. The results did not come and Fentanes saw his dream vanish.

He did not lower his arms. He no longer wanted to be second to anyone. He had three adventures in the underworld of the Liga de Ascenso between 2014 and 2018: Dorados, Atlante and Tampico. With the foals he reached two finals in 2015 and 2016. Although he revived the Barça illusion of returning to the First Division, he lost in both cases. For 2019 he began a new facet as head of the Basic Forces of Santos Laguna, the most prominent quarry in recent years.

Eduardo Fentanes in a match against América at the Azteca Stadium. (CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The disillusionment of Santista for the departure of William Almadawhich left a cold subchampionship against Cruz Azul, and the failure of Peter Caixinha on their return they were the breeding ground for the first real opportunity to come to Fentanes. In his first tournament, he could not fix the bad initial inertia inherited from Caixinha, although the improvement in The Warriors it was noticeable. But in the second, which he planned from the beginning, he has delivered impeccable accounts: third place overall, qualified directly to the Liguilla, and they are the best offense in the tournament (along with America) with 38 goals in favor. All with a dismantled campus that did not arouse illusions. Santos lives a sweet moment, but what has been achieved so far will not be enough. Fentanes knows this and wants to leave his mark on Torreón. I wait a long time for this.

Arrigo Sacchi was a pioneer for coaches who did not play football (Isa Terli/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The phenomenon of coaches who did not play football is becoming more common in Europe and South America. If at the end of the last century Arrigo Sacchi, multi-champion with the best Milan ever seen, was still strangely seentoday the norm indicates that specialization begins from very early stages. Julen Nagelsmann, today at Bayern Munich, leads a trend that is spreading steadily. South America has also made use of technical directors without a past on the field. (precisely Nicolás Larcamón, Puebla’s Argentine coach, comes from an entirely academic background).

In Mexico, however, the resume of former soccer players turned coaches and those experienced strategists who, without offering updates or fresh results, continue to cyclically find work in different teams continues to weigh too heavily. Fentanes is, today, the only Mexican technical director who did not have a professional career as a player.

