Eduardo Capetillo’s lover who betrayed him and now can’t stop crying for love

October 04, 2022 4:32 p.m.

Any good story has a hero, a heartthrob or simply a man who ends up taking the love, fortune or respect of the people. However, villains are needed to make life impossible for him, even if they are defeated in the end. That is the basis of most Televisa soap operas, but this time it may have become a reality.

The soap opera was ‘Peregrina’, released in 2005, and the hero was nothing more and nothing less than the leading man of the time, Eduardo Capetillo. The artist was exploring his facet as an actor and was playing a double role: Aníbal and Rodolfo, the leading twins.

Rodolfo was the noble and the “good”, while Hannibal was totally despotic. The first one ended up falling in love with a girl and due to various macabre plans, Hannibal ended up pretending to be his twin. However, this role of Capetillo suffered the worst fate, when ‘Abigail’, who was his lover in the novel, caused his death.

And paid karma in real life

The actress of ‘Abigail’ was Cynthia Klitbo and her life from there until now has been more than one scandal. The last thing was that she had to deal with a more than painful breakup with the celebrity, Juan Vidal, suffering from mistreatment and that she owed her more than $60,000 pesos.

“Those issues still hurt me, it is a subject that I cannot talk about. How lonely I must have been to believe everything he told me. I cried a lot, I went through many very difficult moments, my daughters by my side,” Klitbo told TvNotas.