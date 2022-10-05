Entertainment

Did Dr. Polo DIED? Host of ‘Case Closed’ reveals the TRUTH about her health | VIDEO

The driver of Case closedhas been on the lips of many recently, because the rumor spread through social networks that the Doctor Polo he died, an issue that scared millions of his followers. However, and although it was not true, the lawyer used her Instagram space to reveal the TRUE about his health condition current through a video.

Undoubtedly one of the most important celebrities of the moment is the Doctor Polobecause throughout his career in Case closed, has earned the applause of millions of viewers, as the lawyer has helped those who need it most with her knowledge of the law. That is why she has the admiration of millions of people who care about her health since she revealed that she had cancer.

