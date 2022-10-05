Did Dr. Polo DIED? Host of ‘Case Closed’ reveals the TRUTH about her health | VIDEO

The driver of Case closedhas been on the lips of many recently, because the rumor spread through social networks that the Doctor Polo he died, an issue that scared millions of his followers. However, and although it was not true, the lawyer used her Instagram space to reveal the TRUE about his health condition current through a video.

Undoubtedly one of the most important celebrities of the moment is the Doctor Polobecause throughout his career in Case closed, has earned the applause of millions of viewers, as the lawyer has helped those who need it most with her knowledge of the law. That is why she has the admiration of millions of people who care about her health since she revealed that she had cancer.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the rumor has arisen that the Doctor Polo died, since on previous occasions these questions had already appeared on social networks. Despite the fact that these had ceased, they once again set a trend in networks due to the absence of Ana María on television.

Dr. Polo talks about her state of health through her Instagram account

Although the last issue of Case closed It happened in 2019, much has been said about a new season of said program, since Telemundo was the one who confirmed that a new edition of said reality was being worked on, although a specific date was not given. This drove millions of viewers crazy who love justice at the hands of the Doctor Polo.

Despite this situation, the Doctor Polo He stays close to his audience through social networks and especially on Instagram, since he has dedicated time to being more in contact with his fans by doing some live through the platform where he answers questions from his followers. It was in one of those videoswhere the lawyer was questioned for her health conditionsince some media had ensured that there was dead, but the driver counted his TRUE around the situation.

I’m calling to confirm that you are fine and that nothing has happened to you. The gossip about his death made me cry for more than two hours, until I got home and found out. I love you very much, Doctor

For that said topic of the supposed death of the Doctor Polo To be clear, the lawyer uploaded a couple of reels to her Instagram account explaining the situation, stating that the first time she was killed she was on top of a plane, so she could not give any explanation, due to signal issues.

The first time they killed me I was on a trip. Someone called my poor mother and told her, and since she was traveling she had not been able to communicate with me at that time. By the time she was able to communicate, she couldn’t understand her because she was crying so much. I didn’t know if something had happened to me on the trip

Meanwhile, the Doctor Polo He recommended his followers to rely only on reliable accounts, since fake news around the internet was very fashionable lately, which only sought to generate more audience and thus obtain more money. For this reason, through their official accounts, they have shared this video that has already reached more than 8 thousand reactions.