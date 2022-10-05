Dear actress dies, member of the children’s program Chiquilladas

When she was part of “Chiquilladas” the famous one was one of the smallest of the cast, this was one of the reasons why she won the hearts of the audience.

On platforms like Twitter, some people who were fans of the children’s program have expressed their condolences at the unfortunate news.

So far the cause of death is unknown

Within Mexican television, one of the most successful comedy shows of the 1980s was “Chiquilladas”a family-oriented production starring charismatic children, for which it became a talent pool, one of those stars was Karina Castaneda sadly passed away last tuesday 4th of October at the age of 47 years.

The news about Karina’s death was released by the ‘Wizard Rody’, with whom the also known as ‘Chistorita’, worked as an assistant:

“My friend, my companion and assistant in ‘Chiquilladas’, Karina Castañeda (Chistorita), rest in peace, 1975-2022. It is difficult to assimilate this news. My condolences to his family and to all the people who love and esteem you”, he wrote in his message.

The reasons why the famous lost her life are still unknown, however, this news has already been spread in various national media.

It should be noted that Karina won the hearts of an entire generation for being one of the smallest in the cast; However, she also acted as a companion in a sketch alongside iconic characters from this production, such as “Chiquidracula”, “Incredible Mini”, “Fulanita la Huerfanita”, among other characters that were commanded by Humberto Navarro.

As expected, the messages on Twitter came to give support and love to the family of the beloved actress.

“Chiquilladas” came to television more than 40 years ago and went off the air in 1993. Other characters such as Pituka and Petaka are also remembered from the program; twins Ivonne and Ivette also worked on the production, as did comedian Pierre Angelo.

In the broadcast, the broadcast of jokes, magic tricks, television programs, soap opera parodies and comic recreations of musical successes was common.

The cast was made up of Lucero, Aleks Syntek, Anahí, Pierre Angelo, Carlos Espejel and Ginny Hoffman.