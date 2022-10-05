Date, time and stadium of the second leg between Alajuelense and Real España for the semifinals of the Concacaf League

2022-10-04

They made the goals of the match John Venegas with a double (11´,59´) and solitary goal of Celso Borges (62´). The red and black do not lose as visitors in this edition of Concacaf .

The Ticos thrashed, liked and won as visitors against a Machine that he did not put his hands as a local.

Royal Spain fell 3-0 to the Alajuelense Sports League in the first leg of the semifinals of the Concacaf League .

The aurinegros they will have to go do a historic feat in Costa Rican lands to be able to get the ticket to the final of the Concacaf League.

Those led by Hector Vargas they will have to prepare in the best way during the week to go and give a blow of authority to Costa Rica

GAME OF RETURN

Alajuelense will receive Real Spain next Tuesday, October 11 at the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 pm Honduras time, with the first meeting on Tuesday night.

The first finalist of the competition will come out of this match and they will wait for their rival who will come out of the key between Olympia Y Motagua.