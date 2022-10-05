Darwin Núñez: Curious confession at Liverpool FC about Jürgen Klopp | premier league

Liverpool returned to the ring in the Uefa Champions League and little by little it is recovering its best moment. Although the Premier League has not been on the right track at the start of the season, in European competition they have managed to enjoy two consecutive victories, and placed second in Group A that they share with Napoli, Ajax and Rangers.

As if that were not enough, two of the players identified from the bad moment they are going through in the Premier League managed to vindicate themselves, as Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the account with a masterful free kick, while Mohamed Salah scored the second from the penalty spot against Alfredo Morelos’s Rangers.

Although he does not live his best moment in the rented English, Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda always impresses Liverpool’s attack, and left a great presentation again. The peasant is already in his second season with the ‘Reds’ and the adaptation was not expensive at all despite not knowing English. However, the one who does not go through a similar face is Darwin Núñez.

The brand new contract that cost Liverpool 100 million euros has not measured up as expected. His adaptation has been complex, mainly because of the language, something similar to what Luis Díaz experienced, but over time, and without mastering English perfectly, he speaks the best language: soccer on the pitch. Darwin Núñez was a starter against Rangers, and did not leave a great presentation at Anfield.

After the victory, Darwin Núñez spoke with ESPN about his adaptation, and he was very sincere with his confession. “The truth is that I, honestly, in the talks that he (Jürgen Klopp) speaks, I don’t understand anything. I ask my classmates what he says. I think he is very clear about his game. He asks us to keep things simple, that we are not afraid to play, that we have confidence and that when we lose a ball we press. That is what he always asks for, ”commented the Uruguayan.

Without a doubt, that confession of not understanding what Jürgen Klopp says may be the main cause of his adaptation and his not yet exploding on the court. Although Luis Díaz went so far as to say that the language complicated him, he did not take long to win over the entire Anfield, the fans, his teammates, and the German strategist himself. Could Díaz be living the same as Darwin Núñez? Well, it doesn’t seem like it, the peasant speaks the language of soccer, and he has managed to impress in each participation.

Similarly, Luis Díaz tries to improve internal communication within the club by taking English classes to master it just as he does with the ball. In addition, Darwin Núñez and Díaz have allies, since they have managed to establish a connection with Thiago Alcantará and Brazilians who know some Spanish.