Cristián de la Fuente: they reveal another infidelity of the actor with a famous Mexican

Christian of the Source is in the eye of the hurricane after publicly admit that he was unfaithful to his wife Angélica Castro, with whom he has been in a formal marriage for 20 years.

The scandal caused by the compromising images of the actor passionately kissing another woman have uncovered other extramarital affairs that the Chilean had but that they did not make so much noise due to the great communication team.

According to Mexican journalist Luis Borrego, Cristián de la Fuente secretly dated actress Karyme Lozanowith whom he starred in the melodrama “Quiero Amarte” in 2013.

Apparently during the filming of the soap opera, the Chilean actor wanted their relationship to go beyond work on several occasions, a situation that would have made the Mexican uncomfortable.

“On the first occasion, yes there was an approach a little more taken from fiction to reality… She objected, because when the first images came out she was the third in discord, “the communicator explained to the Me Late program.

Cristián de la Fuente and Karyme Lozano would have had a brief romance

However, according to her sources, the actress, who at that time enjoyed great fame on Mexican television, was attracted to De la Fuente and they had an affair.

“She obeyed his flirtation and at the time, she did have a love story, she did fall in love. Last year she confirmed to me that she did have that crush,” explained the Mexican.

Luis Borrego mentions in the interview that last year he contacted Karyme Lozano again, who confessed that by coinciding once again with Christian of the Source in a new production, he tried to go overboard with her, but this time she did put a stop to it.

According to their sources, these attitudes of the actor have not come to light thanks to his work team who knows how to hide them before they cause a scandal.

