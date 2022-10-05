Club América would lose one of its prospects to reinforce the defense in Clausura 2023

The America club is six games away from getting his long-awaited fourteenth Liga MX title, a distinction that has been denied to the Eagles in the last Leagues. However, regardless of how this semester ends, it is a fact that bluecream They must find a way to reinforce their squad for the following tournaments, since the commitment to be at the top is permanent.

Defense is one of the pending subjects for the directive of Coapabecause despite the fact that they found in Nestor Araujo and Emilio Lara two reliable elements, they still haven’t managed to rejuvenate the entire defense, which is why they aimed to hire Israel KingsClub Puebla player who has already scored a goal on two occasions against Americaalthough as reported by @KeryNews, some European clubs would be interested in acquiring Camotero’s services.

Did Club América take long to sign Israel Reyes?

Nicolás Larcamón had much to do with the refusal of the Angelopolis institution to sell to Kings, because he wanted it to stay in front of the team. This had repercussions in that now the Eagles move away, although the economic offer will be higher from Coapa than any other lower-level European club. Even so, we will have to wait to find out more about the future of transfers in America.