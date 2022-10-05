Chivas will have preseason in Spain; will play at least two friendlies

John Manuel Figueroa

Chivas will have a luxury preseason ahead of the Clausura 2023, because in December will travel to Spain to play a couple of friendly matches, which are already closing their board.

The Guadalajara painting will prepare in the Old Continentand one of the rivals is already closed: it is Athletic Club, which has a similar identity, in a certain way, to Chivas for play only with Basque elements, while the rojiblancos do it with Mexican players.

This was confirmed by a source who also stated that This tour will take place during the first fortnight of Decemberthat is, the Sacred Flock will not be complete and would have at least two casualties for the Mexican National Team.

The other rival is still under study and negotiation and it could be Cádiz.

Chivas will begin its preseason with work in the Perla Tapatiapossibly a few days at the beach and then travel to Spain.

Currently, the team from Guadalajara is still in competition, preparing to play the Repechage against Puebla, this Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

This tour to Europe, the Guadalajara board contemplates it without at least two elements: Alexis Vegawhich will most certainly be in Qatar 2022, and Fernando Beltranwho they hope will appear as part of the sparring team for the World Cup.

The tour will be precisely during the activity of the Qatar World Cup 2022.