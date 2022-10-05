Champions League | PSG: a great scandal that shook Kylian Mbappé and the entire PSG once again generates strong repudiation in the world

On September 6, both Kylian Mbappe What Christophe Galtier and PSG itself were exposed by the unnecessary use of a private plane for a short-haul trip, thus promoting unrestrained environmental pollution. That press conference in which they laughed and practically the whole world repudiated them, now it comes back to the surface.

At that time, the team flew to Nantes, a city that is less than 400 kilometers away, and there was a stir. In this regard, the director of the long-distance division of the French railway company SNCF, Alain Krakovichwrote on Twitter: “Paris-Nantes is less than two hours away by TGV, I remember our proposal for a TGV offer tailored to your specific needs, for our common interests: safety, speed, services and eco-mobility.”

The laugh of Mbappé and Galtier that generated rejection

Different local and international personalities came out to the crossroads because of the mockery of the player and the coach when they were consulted about the excessive use of the team’s plane.

Mbappé added more dislikes

Not only were external factors, but also dressing room conflicts had the Frenchman in the eye of the storm from the beginning of the season.

The new PSG measure that unleashed another scandal

The PSG play this Wednesday against benfica in Lisbon for the third matchday of the UEFA Champions League and then will compete again against the Portuguese on October 11, already for the fourth date. Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe They are going for their third consecutive win.

The scandal occurred after the media Le Parisian made it known that PSG sent an empty bus to Lisbon: that is, the vehicle traveled 1,800 kilometers to then transport the footballers from the hotel where they will stay to the stadium. This decision led many users on social networks to criticize the inconsiderable action with the environment.

PSG and a new challenge in the Champions League. agencies

According to the newspaper, which cited sources from the club, this measure addresses security issues, since the club’s bus PSG it has armored windows and the club has drivers specialized in driving in “tense and complex” environments.

However, PSG would not be the only team to adopt this particular measure: RMC radio revealed that other great Europeans carry out this task after the 2017 bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund bus.

The origin of the scandal between Mbappé and Galtier

Galtier and Mbappé laughed at the suggestion by a director of the French railway company SNCF that they use the train instead of the plane for short-distance trips, such as the recent one to Nantes, which was less than 400 kilometers.

The coach responded with irony to a question on this matter that was put to him and explained that they had “talked with the company that organizes our trips.” And then he finished: “We are seeing if we can go by sailing car.” Le Maire replied that such irony “is out of place.” That phrase caused the scandal.