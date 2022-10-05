Champions League: Luis Díaz talks about Liverpool’s victory against Rangers, happiness | Colombians Abroad

Luis Díaz is not called to deception. In fact hardly anyone in Liverpool does. They acknowledge everything when he goes wrong and understand it in that same dimension when they do. And in the Champions League they did well.

With the same honesty with which Darwin Núñez acknowledges that in Jürgen Klopp’s technical talk “I don’t understand absolutely anything”, his teammate Luis Díaz accepts that the 2-0 victory against Rangers in the Champions League left them, more than points, a bathroom trustworthy

“We weren’t doing so well in previous games, we were able to get a good result and it’s important to gain confidence to do things well, achieve wins and meet goals. Everyone in their position gave their best,” he said on ESPN.

new module

“It’s a different formation, I think that if you know how to carry it, it makes you work under pressure, be well positioned, know how to play defensively and offensively, it’s trying to take to the field what Mister asks for, already individually you have to comply and That way everything will be fine.”

non-negotiable intensity

“It’s the characteristic of the team, high pressure, being intense in each game situation, by winning each duel things will turn out better. We have characterized ourselves for that, we try to do it in each training session and hopefully that intensity will not be lacking”.

​Arsenal by Premier

“It’s going to be important to be very focused like today, put a lot of intensity, focused on what we’re going to achieve. We know the team we have, we gained confidence today for that game, they’re going to come for their own and we’re going to counteract it”.