Catcher Luis Torrens takes the mound and makes history

This penultimate day of the regular season was always going to be a headache for the Seattle Mariners. When the revised schedule was released after the lockout was lifted in March, resulting in a delay to the start and end of the regular season, manager Scott Servais had a hunch that a nine-day stretch with 10 games would lead to a hopeful postseason appearance would hamper his roster, particularly pitching-wise.

Such was the case in a 7-6, 10-inning victory over the Detroit Tigers in the opener of Tuesday’s doubleheader at T-Mobile Park, which forced Servais to use wide receiver Luis Torrens. on the mound once the game got to the bonus chapters:

Fortunately for Servais, Canada’s Abraham Toro finished the 10th with a sacrifice fly to drive in Carlos Santana.who had previously hit a game-tying RBI single to drive in Venezuelan automatic runner Eugenio Suarez.

Adding to the stress of drawing arms, the win gave the Mariners some clarity on their postseason destination, which will be Toronto for the AL Wild Card Series beginning Friday. With Tampa Bay’s rain-shortened 6-0 loss in Boston, the Mariners clinched the No. 5 seed, a day after the Blue Jays clinched the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage for the best-of-match series. three.

Servais immediately resorted to Luis Torrens, who became the first position player to record a pitching win in franchise history. Servais hinted Tuesday morning that people tuning in to the doubleheader “would see some very unconventional things happen” with the Seattle launch, which is exactly what was stated.

