Carlos Zambrano Gonzalo Núñez shares a solution so that the Peruvian national team defense is not expelled VIDEO journalist and his peculiar advice | SPORTS

The peruvian national team secured two new friendlies on the date FIFA November and after the return of Carlos Zambrano there is always that concern that the defender of Boca Juniors leave Peru at a numerical disadvantage for a play that deserves the red card, as has happened on more than one occasion in the Qualifiers.

the sports commentator Gonzalo Nunezfrom the program that drives with Eric Osores, on the platform of Youtubeacknowledged having the perfect solution for John Reynoso don’t worry about seeing the popular lion walk off the pitch, leaving the team at a disadvantage.

“ I believe that the issue of the captaincy is decided by the coach and not by the players. In the case of André Carrillo, he is not interested in being one. I think that the captain of Peru for a natural reason, for me, is Carlos Zambrano. (Renato) Tapia is very cool. Zambrano should be, he would give him more responsibility ”, said the popular ‘Beaver‘ in the program ‘Erick & Gonzalo‘.

Gonzalo Núñez gives Reynoso advice on Carlos Zambrano (Video: YuoTube)

“No one has Zambrano eggs”

For the communicator, the authority that the Boca Juniors player transmits would have no comparison. “ I feel that before screwing up, I would be thinking twice, right? I think he would be a great captain, he transmits a lot. Nobody has (Carlos) Zambrano’s eggs “, held Gonzalo Nunez.

Eric Osores his counterpart on the show, tried to put Renato Tapia as an alternative, but for the ‘Castor’ it is paramount to keep the ‘Lion‘. “ I insist that the captain must be Carlos Zambrano . Many will say: not that he is very crazy, but many times the captaincy makes you more responsible ”, he added.

Peru will clash with Bolivia and Paraguay on the next FIFA date

John Reynoso continues the preparation of the Peruvian team for the start of the Qualifiers towards the World Cup 2026 United States, Canada and Mexico. According to the version of the journalist Jampool Cuadros, from América TV, the ‘Blanquirroja’ will face two friendlies in the double FIFA date in November.

The ‘white-red‘ would play against Paraguay on November 16 in Lima and after three days will visit Bolivia in Santa Cruz. “The call would be with foreign soccer players,” wrote the communicator.

The rivals of the peruvian national team They will take advantage of these double dates because they will not participate in Qatar 2022 and prepare the start of the race that would begin in 2023, although the initial date of the qualifiers has not been specified, which would be between March and June.