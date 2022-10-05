Carlos Arroyo plays big in his film debut for AppleTV +

The artistic concerns of the former basketball player Carlos Arroyo they are not a game. He already has a couple of forays into music, within the urban genre, and now he is seen through Apple TV + as part of the cast of the new movie “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”, starring the famous actors Zac Efron, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray.

With this premiere, the now general manager of the National Basketball Team satisfies a longing that accompanied him through time and it was not until very recently that he saw it as a real possibility. He shared that the approach to join the cast of the film based on real life with the direction of Peter Farrelly (Oscar 2018 for Green Book) came “organically” to direct messages from him on the Instagram network.

It was, curiously, through the collaboration he did with the duo Zion & Lennox on the song “Baila reggaeton” (2020) that the director heard it and began to inquire about it.

“It comes to me after having retired from basketball and having the time I have now to be able to take advantage of those opportunities and (it is) very exciting and (I am) very happy to be part of this project, which has great names. For my first time in the movies, being next to Zac Efron, Bill Murray, Russell Crowe, it’s incredible, “he enthusiastically expressed in a telephone interview.

They are dreams that remain dreams, unless one takes the step to go down that path and look for the possible connections to be able to reach it, but I have always had a respect and a concern to act “ – Carlos Arroyo, general manager of the National Basketball Team

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is based on the book by Joanna Malloy and tells the story of “John ‘Chickie’ Donahue”, played by Zac Efron, who decides to take a trip to Vietnam to surprise his best friends by bringing them beers to the countryside of battle. Arroyo plays Sergeant “Major Pérez”, who receives Efron’s character in the camp. He had originally been envisioned for another role, but upon passing the audition process he was changed to sergeant with “a little more prominence.”

“I felt comfortable thanks to them, who gave me confidence since I was on set, (they motivated me to) do the role as if I had acted before, that I did not feel any pressure, they always guided me at all times”, detailed the process of interpretation and filming.

The former number 7 of the National Basketball Team was enchanted by the story and used the discipline learned in his sports career to his advantage to delve into the personality of his role.

“I started watching war movies, trying to see how I could learn the body language of sergeants and how they address their soldiers. I started to be a little more responsible and did my assignments, just like in basketball. When you are preparing for a tournament, you study the weaknesses and the strengths of the other team, of the players you are going to face, you prepare for that match, you watch videos and you do your statistics. I felt that in that process, more or less, there is a lot of similarity”, he exposed.

Arroyo is aware that this debut, just like what happened to him in sports, arouses countless opinions, however, he prefers to focus on the good things that can happen after this new opportunity in acting.

“Being my first time, I understand that many people are going to give me the benefit of the doubt”, I consider. “But I didn’t take it that way. I was very responsible, I took my time, I studied the lines, because I wanted to do it well. Peter trusted that I was the person for the character he had in mind.”

Who wouldn’t want to be in a Hollywood movie with this cast and have the opportunity that I had to collaborate with big names in music and thank God to have the career that I had in basketball; I feel very lucky and I don’t have to pay attention to the negative, but focus on what I can continue doing to extend my career, whether in basketball or music “ – Carlos Arroyo, basketball player

For the ex-owner, his priority at this stage of life is to take advantage of the time with his wife and three children, while enjoying the flexibility of being able to do other activities that he likes to do.

“My kids are growing up. I lost a lot of time when I was in Europe and today I can take my child to school. Now the big one drives with the middle one, they go alone to their schools, but they have their athletic activities outside of school and I love being part of that too, so I try to divide my time as best as possible to be able to fulfill everything that It’s all around me,” he said.