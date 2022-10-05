Cardinal Rosa Chávez presents his resignation to the Vatican. Pope Francis accepts it

This Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the Vatican confirmed through its website that Pope Francis has accepted the resignation requested by Salvadoran Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of San Salvador.









Rosa Chávez submitted her resignation, as mandated by the Code of Canon Law, at the age of 75 and as of this day, when Pope Francis has accepted her resignation, she becomes Obisco Emeritus, disabling her right to vote to elect a new pope in a future conclave, but maintaining his right of opinion.

Seven years after the request, Rosa Chávez chose this date of October 4 to announce the news, because today marks the day of Saint Francis of Assisi, in honor of which the pope took his name.

The cardinal also stated that his decision is not related to the current political context in El Salvador, nor to Monsignor Escobar Alas’s statements about presidential re-election, but because of the restriction of his age (80 years), as reported by the College of Cardinals. since September 3 last.

The statement from the highest representative of the Catholic Church in the world entitled “Resignation of the Auxiliary Bishop of San Salvador (El Salvador)” mentions that “the Holy Father has accepted the resignation of the position of Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of San Salvador (El Salvador) Salvador) presented by His Most Reverend Eminence Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez”, immediately revoking Rosa Chávez from her assigned ecclesiastical duties as Cardinal.

Photo: Vatican Web



On July 28, 2017, Rosa Chávez was appointed as the first cardinal of El Salvador in the ceremony of the Consistory in Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome, precisely by Pope Francis. Work that he carried out officially until this day.

For its part, the Apostolic Nunciature in El Salvador, through the apostolic nuncio, Santo Gangemi, expressed in the statement its “gratitude to the Lord for the long, wise, generous and discreet work of Cardinal Rosa Chávez for the spiritual and material progress of the Salvadoran people.

Photo: Apostolic Nunciature in El Salvador



The Episcopal Conference of El Salvador also joined in the expressions of gratitude for Rosa Chávez. In a statement, she affirmed that the Salvadoran cardinal is an example of “dedication, generosity, kindness and faith.” They also highlighted his “closeness to everyone, his simplicity and his great wisdom.”