Belinda resorts to dark methods to choose her partners

Belinda and the secrets of her partners
Belinda is one of the most beautiful and beloved singers and actresses on Mexican television, she began her participation in the artistic medium at a very young age, and although her mother had some complications due to media problems, she managed to conquer the small screen, in addition to having a unique talent for singing and thanks to her beauty she has been able to venture into modeling.

As we have already said, Belinda is one of the most beautiful women in the artistic world who has not only conquered television and modeling, but also the hearts of different celebrities where she has starred in different controversial romances. The first one we met was with the soccer player Giovani Dos Santos.

Some time later he had some romances with bullfighters, with the magician Criss Angel and his most recent relationship with the singer of the Mexican regional Christian Nodal, however, there is a mystery behind how he chooses his partners, since it is said that he resorts to black magic or to the well-known world of the Tarot that gives her predictions about the future of her boyfriends.

Why did Belinda end up with Christian Nodal?

The relationship between these two great artists was too controversial, as many accuse Belinda of taking advantage of her beauty to conquer millionaire men, however, her family denies it and it is difficult to believe it due to her career and talent, it seems unnecessary to do so, but the statements of the singer Christian Nodal revealed that she asked for too much money for her parents until the situation broke down.

