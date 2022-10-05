Auction house set to pay $2 million for historic 62 Aaron Judge HR ball

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house said he offered $2 million to the fan who caught New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s No.62 HR, with whom he broke the American League record.

JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he sent text messages and emails to Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge’s milestone Tuesday night at Globe Life Field. in Arlington, Texas. Cohen said Youmans has not yet responded.

“I think the offer is way above fair, if he’s willing to sell it,” Cohen said in a telephone interview with the AP on Wednesday.

Youmans took the historic memento out of the air as he cruised toward the front row of section 31 in left field during the Yankees game against the Texas Rangers. The home run pushed Judge past Roger Maris for the AL season record, a mark many consider baseball’s “clean” standard because the only NL players to hit more have been tainted by ties. with steroids.

Youmans, who is from Dallas, works in the financial world. He was asked on Tuesday what he planned to do with the award as security personnel took it away for authentication.

“Good question. I haven’t thought about it,” he said.

Shortly after a local TV channel published Youmans’ brief catwalk interview, Bri Amaranthus tweeted, “THIS IS MY HUSBAND.” Amaranthus works in local media and is an alumnus of ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

The record price for a home run is $3 million, paid for Mark McGwire’s record 70th in the 1998 season.

Cohen had previously agreed to offer $2 million for Judge’s 62nd home run. He said his company has a good relationship with the Yankees and that he would be willing to loan the ball to the team for an exhibition. He added that the team has frequently displayed items owned by Memory Lane at Yankee Stadium.

“We made an offer of $2 million, and that offer is still valid,” Cohen said.

After the Yankees lost 3-2, Judge said he did not have possession of the home run.

“I don’t know where it is,” he said. “We’ll see what happens with that. It would be great to get him back, but it’s a memento for a fan. He made a great sack and they have every right to it.”

Youmans was among the crowd of 38,832, the largest to see a baseball game at the ballpark in 3 years.

Manager Aaron Boone gave Judge the day off Wednesday as the Yankees prepared to close out the regular season against the Rangers.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.