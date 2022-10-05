Angelique would be furious with Sebastián Rulli after a serious mistake that put her in danger

Sebastian Rulli and Angelique Boyer

October 04, 2022 4:16 p.m.

When you think of Sebastián Rulli at this moment in the world of entertainment, you immediately associate yourself with the name of your partner, Angelique Boyer. They are undoubtedly a perfect example of a fictional couple who moved to real life and many envy their relationship.

This is because in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to be overwhelmingly successful in their professions and in most of their personal decisions. However, they have not decided to take the next step in their relationship and now they could have had a problem.

It has been revealed that Rulli, as charming as he is, also makes mistakes and could have had a severe one with Boyer.

put her in grave danger

Rulli and Boyer in the accident and later explaining what happened

It all happened in the recordings of the telenovela ‘Lo que la vida me robó, where in the middle of a scene Rulli had to carry Angelique for a room. However, she slipped on a rug and the actor could not help but put his now girlfriend in danger.

It could have been a tragedy, since he himself says that the impact could have been against the edge of a glass table or against a column. He was only in a few hits but Angelique’s unfriendly face says it all.