Ángela Aguilar is crowned with the smallest waist in low-rise jeans

Angela Aguilar has established itself as a fashion benchmark for the youngest, and this timen crowned with the smallest waist from the show with a casual look from low rise jeans with a shirt with which he left more than one of his fans captivated.

This October 8 the singer, daughter of Pepe Aguilar, his 19th birthday will be celebrated, and to start the week of celebrations he shared with his millions of fans on Instagram a series of photographs in which her looks were the winners, as she confirmed herself as a fashionista.

Ángela Aguilar shows off her waist

It was this Tuesday when Angela He published on the popular Meta platform, where he has 8.8 million followers, photographs in which he showed various outfits, his look being casual with low rise denim pants one of the ones he liked the most for being perfect for him to show his Small waist.



“Photo dump PD My birthday is in 4 days”, was the phrase with which the young interpreter accompanied the images, joining a trend that has become very popular on the networks, mainly Instagramwhich seeks to share snapshots of all kinds.

With more than 490 thousand “likes” and thousands of comments, Angela She showed herself as a true lover of fashion and style, but she also crowned herself with a smaller waist, as she showed in her casual look of low-rise jeans that she combined with a neon green top and black tank top.

The youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilarsinger of songs like “Actualidad” and “Ahí Donde Me Ve”, is currently in one of the best moments of his career, because in addition to being an icon in regional music, he is a benchmark of style and fashion, and This was confirmed with his recent publication.



Angela She is one of the most important artists of the regional genre, because at her young age she has already received dozens of awards, thus demonstrating that she not only stands out for her beauty; In addition, she has already been a model for various magazines, which also makes her an example for young women her age.

Since her career began to take off, the interpreter, also the granddaughter of Wild Flower and Antonia Aguilarpositioned herself as a style benchmark for her traditional embroidered dresses with which, in addition to showing her pride in being Mexican, she highlights her small waist.



