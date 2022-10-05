Andrés Lillini went from unemployment to commentator the same dayMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Andres Lillini lived one of those atypical days in life, because this Tuesday, October 4, he went from being dismissed in Pumas to being a soccer commentator and analyst for a television channel, something that surprised many fans when they saw him talking about the UEFA champions league.

turns out Lillini was invited by TNT Sports to discuss and analyze the games of UEFA champions league taking advantage of the fact that this week he would not have training sessions with the players since they were already on vacation since the weekend.

Nevertheless, Lillini unaware that his dismissal as technical director of Cougars It would be precisely this day that he had to debut on a national network.

The DT clarified this in the broadcast of the program “We are all technicians” which takes place after the conference Champions.

Although it was strange to see the now former technician of the Cougars pass from be unemployed and after a few hours talk about international soccer.

Interestingly, among the analyzes carried out by the Argentine coach was the match between Inter de Milan and the Barcelonaclub that faced this semester with the felines in the dispute of the Joan Gamper Trophy (which Barca won 6-0).