Andrés Lillini and the illusion of reviving Pumas UNAM that ended up being a fiasco

Andrés Lillini said goodbye to his time as Pumas strategist. (Photo: Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

Andres Lillini has left the position of technical director of Cougars. Through a message on networks, the end of an era was announced that was hopeful at first, but ended up leaving a bad taste in the mouth and disappointing the fans of the university club.

“It is a very big feeling for each of you. I am eternally grateful that Pumas has crossed my life; thanks for the unconditional support. We couldn’t get where we and you wanted, but surely you will”, were Lillini’s parting words.

The output leaves a bittersweet taste. On the one hand, the Argentine helmsman returned —for a moment— to the leading role in Pumas, inspired and hoped even the most skeptical, even nicknamed his project as the Lilineta, everyone wanted to get on. However, time progressed and the brilliance faded; for the Opening 2022 Pumas was eliminated from the playoffs and signed the worst tournament in the Lillini era: 14 units, only 2 games won, 8 tied and 7 lost.

The South American strategist caught the malaria that has haunted Pumas for years. Not even a campus reinforced with Daniel Alves or his charisma could save the ship. That illusion of returning to the foreground ended with a team out of a competition that rewards mediocrity; a fiasco, in simpler terms.

Andrés Lillini came to the Pumas bench as a fireman at the Opening 2020. Michel Gonzalez He resigned days before the start of the campaign and the Argentine assumed the responsibility of replacing him, despite the fact that the team’s progress was extremely disappointing and he did not have a dream squad, he took a risk.

During his 5 tournaments at the helm of Pumas, Lillini debuted 15 players. (Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

What could be expected from a relay with no experience in the first division and who did not have a competitive team?, not much, to tell the truth. However, the 48-year-old strategist made his resources efficient and raised Club Universidad to a point unthinkable at that time.

In his first campaign, Lillini led the Auriazules to achieve one of the most memorable feats in the recent history of the MX League. He knew how to restore their mystique and “claw”, in addition to showing that his personality fit perfectly with the feline idiosyncrasy: no matter the conditions, Pumas will always compete.

In the Guardianes 2020, the university students finished the regular season second, reached the league and defeated Cruz Azul in an epic way in the semifinals; the cement workers won 4-0 in the first leg, but in the second leg, at Ciudad Universitaria, Andrés’ pupils they took out the claw and traced the score, the series ended 4 to 4 but those from the pedregal advanced by their position in the table. They reached the final against León but succumbed.

After the feat, Andrés established himself and earned everyone’s support. For the next campaign, Guardians 2021, hints were given of the disappointment to come later. Those from UNAM were left out of the playoffs; however, continuity was given to a project that painted to be great.

In the 2021 Opening, the Pumas were not dominant, but they knew how to sneak into the big party. They finished the regular stage as eleventh and faced Toluca for the pass to the quarterfinals, and they succeeded.

They reached such an instance and their next rival was América, a team that had marked a hegemony over the Pumas in the elimination phases, of 6 clashes the Eagles they had won in 5.

Lillini did not shrink in front of the ghosts and brought out the caste along with her players. They defeated those from Coapa 3-1 at the Azteca Stadium and showed that not even the yellow team was a rival. The next test was against Atlas; in a semi-final tied at 1 goal, frenetic and tainted by arbitration controversy, the red and black they advanced by position in the table and the squad led by the Argentine fell by the wayside, once again.

Led by Andrés Lillini, the Pumas buried one of their greatest ghosts. (Photo: CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The Concachampions was one of the biggest failures of Andrés in command of the auriazules. They managed to sneak into the final of the 2022 edition: in the league they did not stand out, so the continental cup was a priority, but they made history by failing.

They lost resoundingly to Seattle Sounders and became the second Mexican team to lose a Concacaf final against a club from the Major League Soccersome cataloged its failure as a national embarrassment.

At this point the fiasco was becoming more evident; the fans themselves began to lose faith in the Lilineta. But to a certain extent there was a justification, they didn’t have a squad worthy of a big team, until that moment.

For the Apertura 2022 they gave Andrés Lillini the brand new reinforcements that were so needed to finally achieve something important, the excuses would end. they arrived Daniel Alves, Toto Salvio Y Gustavo del Prete as the most important players, and at the same time Gil Alcalá, César Huerta, and Adrian Aldrete joined. At last it seemed that the university team could face any other.

The Argentine coach could not make a better-armed team work. And yes, he gave joy to a hobby that has not celebrated a title for more than 10 years (the last one was the one they won in the Clausura 2011)gave moments of hope to a team that did not have it, but said goodbye without achieving anything in the end.

Those good moments do not justify the failures, two lost finals and two tournaments outside the playoffs are the clear sign that Lillini only dreamed of shining, and that, furthermore, they could never say goodbye to the reality that made the Pumas feel complex.

Criticizing him for the bad times doesn’t seem fair either. Yes, he has a responsibility like everyone involved, but he did not have a magic wand to solve all the problems that university students go through. An era of light and shadow in Pumas is over.

