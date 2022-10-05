Andrés García: “You have to look death in the face to know how things are going to be”

Andrés García has death on his heels. That is what the veteran Mexican actor has implied, who has been announcing for a long time that his final is near on Earth.

“Death must be seen in the face to find out how things are going to be. I’m sure there is another life,” said the actor of Dominican origin.

García, 81, suffers from a series of ailments, especially a cirrhosis that was diagnosed, which added to his falls and back problems, have him bedridden in the house of his wife, Margarita Portillo, in Acapulco, state of Guerrero, in Mexico.

“This disease is the worst in the world, and I’m telling you, I’ve had testicular cancer, I’ve been shot, I have broken bones, I’ve fallen off trapezes, and without a doubt, this is the most unpleasant thing in the world. Everyone talks about cirrhosis and nobody has cirrhosis”, the actor from the movie “Pedro Navaja” told TVyNovelas magazine.

He also said that cirrhosis has caused him to have constant digestive problems. For this reason, he has undergone a special diet, but even so he is afraid to drink “water” since he constantly goes to the bathroom.

Likewise, he announced that he would like a bioseries to be made about his life, but he would have to have his supervision to meet the protagonists of his story, assuring that his career “went around the world.”