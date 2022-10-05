Andrés García tells about the ordeal he lives after being diagnosed with cirrhosis

ACAPULCO, MEXICO.- An ordeal is living the Mexican actor Andres Garcia after a few months ago they detected him hepatic cirrhosiswhich has led to his health deteriorating little by little.

The famous 81-year-old assured that he may be living his last days, but at the same time he affirmed that he is not afraid of death.

In an interview for TvNotesthe protagonist of “The privilege of loving” He revealed that he is afraid to drink even water because of the consequences his body suffers after eating some type of food due to the disease.

“I put up with it a lot, but I can handle the pain, but not the discomfort; I don’t even know how to explain it to you without it sounding bad”, she confessed, thus making it clear that she“ hangs out in the bathroom ”and even she is already considering moving to this area of ​​her house.

“From the table to the shit…, literally, because I already discovered that what happens to the liver when it deteriorates, is that it does its job faster,” he explained.

“So you neither eat in peace nor go to the bathroom in peace; The same thing works for doctors, I’m even afraid to drink water, ”he revealed about the consequences of the disease on his body.

On September 24, the actor published a video on Instagram where his deteriorating state of health was seen and he warned young people about liver cirrhosis.

“I thought they are stories of our parents, they are tales because I have never met anyone with liver cirrhosis. I want to inform you, hopefully it will be of some use to you, think about it because at 82 it just happened to me and believe me it is not pleasant, ”she said with great effort.

“Because of how bad I feel, I’m not in a good mood… This is liver cirrhosis, it’s very strong and it’s very difficult,” so the famous Dominican advised young people not to drink so much.

