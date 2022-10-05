Andrés García reveals the party that put Juan Gabriel’s life at risk

Andrés García reveals the secret of Juan Gabriel

October 04, 2022 7:08 p.m.

Andrés García continues to give people something to talk about despite his complicated state of health, we already know that the actor throughout his career has been characterized as one of the most controversial characters in the artistic world, because we know that he has always liked to steal a camera with his strong confessions and statements and recently he has not been left behind after revealing some secrets that few know about his colleagues.

Such is the case of his friend Juan Gabriel with whom he had several and different anecdotes, and the actor has been in charge of revealing, we already know the mystery behind the song with which he wants to be fired but this time we will talk about the strong revelation what he did after Juan Gabriel put his life at risk after agreeing to go to a private concert for one of the most dangerous characters in Mexico.

This is the time that Juan Gabriel was hired to give a concert at a party for Don Neto, who was the leader of the Jalisco Cartel, because as we know, drug traffickers throw parties to close deals with leaders of other organizations, in which one of the most feared and wanted types in the world, where Juan Gabriel could have lost his life.

Why did Juan Gabriel put his life at risk?

At that party, Don Neto closed a deal with Pablo Escobar, where Juan Gabriel went to sing, however, it was not only that, but in the middle of the party, one of the companions of the Colombian drug trafficker challenged the singer to kiss Pablo Escobar at exchange of a million dollars where, out of fear, JuanGa accepted and things got tense but they managed to calm things down and everything was left in a scare.