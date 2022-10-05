Ancelotti responds to Xavi about Madrid’s last Champions League Halftime

Midtime Editorial

The real Madrid of Carlo Ancelotticurrent champion of the Champions League, faces Shakhtar Donetsk this Wednesday in the third day of the Group Phase, which is why the coach was present at the press conference prior to the duel, where speak on various topics, including Xavi Hernandez and Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian pointed out months ago that the Champions it is not always won by the best team -alluding to the last edition that the Merengues won-, something that the Barça coach revived on Monday and with which he claimed to agree.

These words were taken up by the press, who asked this Tuesday to Carletto your opinion on the matter, who answered emphatically as follows: “Sometimes it surprises what we have been able to do”.

????????ANCELOTTI, the “little details” and how to explain ???????? ‘???????????????????????????’ ???????????? ??????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????? ???????? ??????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????: pic.twitter.com/c9ieVhZnj9 – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 4, 2022

On the other hand, he added that he cannot say at this time that his team is the betteralthough he does believe that the squad that won the Champions League against Liverpool at the end of last season.

“I cannot comment on this. Here we have to evaluate what is best. Playing football well is many things. You can’t be successful if you only do one thing well, especially in the Champions League. It is easier to say that the Champions are won by betterr“.

