All of Europe wants him, which is Moisés Caicedo’s favorite club

Moisés Caicedo, the one loved by Middle Europe.

October 04, 2022 09:15 a.m.

Football player Moises Caicedo burst onto the scene last season after leaving the Ecuadorian league. The step to premier league obviously significant, but Caicedo has adapted exceptionally, and with Yves Bissoum sold in the summer, he now has a more prominent and regular role in the team of Brighton.

Despite the interests of teams from half of Europe, among which the Atletico Madrid, Graham Potter would like to meet again with Caicedo, bringing the midfielder to the Chelsea in January. Now, Caicedo has revealed that he could not refuse an offer from the Chelsea. “I think they are one of the best teams in the world and no one would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. It would be a dream to be in the best teams in the world and succeed there”, he said. Caicedo.

Potter loves working with younger players and showed a lot of faith in Caicedo in the early parts of this season with Brighton. The midfielder of Brighton, Moises Caicedoin turn, has confessed that an offer from the Chelsea it would be too good to refuse.

N’Golo Kante Y Jorginho they don’t have a contract next summer, so Caicedo could be a long-term solution for the midfield of the Chelseaand has already shown that it can fit into the style of Potter.

How much Moises Caicedo earns at Brighton

The Brighton don’t want to get rid of easily Moises Caicedo, in case an offer arrives for him in the next transfer market. With the departure of the DT Graham Potter to the Chelsea It is speculated with a possible arrival of the Ecuadorian to the London team. According to the English media outlet The Sun, the Gaviotas will offer Caicedo a considerable salary improvement: “The player has three more years with his current contract and is one of the players with the lowest salary in the main squad,” the newspaper published.

Nor do they seek to match their salary with team leaders, such as Adam Lallana or Danny Welbeck. They receive about $70,000 a week and according to The Sun the offer to Caicedo It would be around $10,000 a week. The article also noted that the value of Caicedo in the near future it could rise 10 times more in relation to the $5 million paid by the Brighton a Valley Independent.