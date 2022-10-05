Alec Baldwin reaches a settlement with the family of Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin spoke to CNN about the incident on “Rust” 4:25

(CNN) — The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died on the set of the movie “Rust” in 2021, and Alec Baldwin have reached an undisclosed settlement in the involuntary manslaughter lawsuit filed against the actor and others, according to a statement. published by the actor’s lawyer.

The lawsuit filed in February in Santa Fe against Baldwin, the film’s production companies, its producers and other key crew members, alleged numerous violations of industry standards.

Matthew Hutchins, widower of Halyna Hutchins, who died on set, will executive produce the film and receive a portion of the profits, the statement added.

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, in our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original lead actors on board in January 2023. I have no interest in getting into recriminations or placing blame (either on the producers or on Mr. Baldwin). “Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s latest work,” Hutchins said in a statement.

“Throughout this difficult process, everyone has held a specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who has contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation,” the attorney said in a statement. Alec Baldwin, Luke Nikas, Quinn Emanuel.

The film’s director, Joel Souza, who was also injured in the shooting, is expected to return to the film.

“Those of us who were lucky enough to spend time with Halyna knew that she was extremely talented, kind, creative and an incredible source of positive energy. I only wish the world had known her under other circumstances, as it surely would have through her incredible work. In my own attempts to heal, any decision to return to finish directing the film could only make sense to me if it was done with input from Matt and the Hutchins family. While it is certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together we are going to complete what Halyna and I started. All of my efforts on this film will be dedicated to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to carry it out on her behalf,” Souza said in the statement.

“We are pleased that the parties have come together to resolve this matter which, subject to court approval, is a significant step forward in celebrating Halyna’s life and honoring her work,” Rust Movie Productions, LLC attorney said. .

The Hutchins family’s lawsuit also claimed that the production companies and producers “cut back” and “chose to hire the cheapest crew available,” specifically noting that they “knowingly hired a wholly unqualified assembler,” and required her to split his time in a second role as a props assistant.

Deadline was the first to report on the deal.