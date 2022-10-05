Alajuelense brings Real Spain down from the clouds and leaves it on the verge of elimination in the Concacaf League

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Too painful. Real España was taken down from the cloud where it gravitated in the Concacaf League when it was erased by the Alajuelense Sports League, which came to change the script, having the ball and putting half a ticket from the final into the bag, by ruling 0-3 the series under an impressive setting at the Morazán stadium. Two first-year defensive errors plus a controversy by the Mexican referee César Ramos when validating the first goal after an offside, were the necessary ingredients that ended the dream of aurinegra fans that fulfilled by filling the Morazán, but they were mocked. Not even close to the level shown by the Machine in previous games. Héctor Vargas’s team tried with long balls on the sides and looking for the centers, this was well studied by Fabián Coito who cut them thoroughly with his defenders; In addition, he benefited from the poor aim of the professorial forwards who missed in front of the goal.

Real Spain started better, but did not fuel the plays. Carlos Bernárdez had a clear head and forgave and in these international tournaments, not scoring is a strong punishment, because the counterattack can hurt you and that’s what happened to the Hondurans. Bernárdez had a full counterattack in the center of the field and when he tried to lower a ball, it bounced off him giving it away and there the game changed. Quick in the match, 11 minutes after the loss of the ball by Bernárdez, who is a striker, the counterattack was born, Celso Borges recovered the ball and put a long pass behind the defenders, Johan Venegas appeared who finished off right away and the The ball bounced off Freddy Góndola to beat Luis ‘Buba’ López who had come out to cut the action, leaving only Kevin Álvarez behind.

The play was sanctioned as offside by the Mexican assistant, Alberto Morín, because there was only one rival player when Venegas finished off and the ball hit the Gondola. The central judge, César Ramos, called him, they discussed the action and in the end he ended up imposing his criteria validating the goal. The professors continued without finding good football. Jhow Benavídez played from sun to chair and rarely sent deep balls; Júnior Lacayo overflowed reaching the corner kick, but the centers they sent were cleared by goalkeeper Leonel Moreira, who was impeccable. Vargas had to make quick changes, but Alajuelense was still better and that is how the first half ended. THE MACHINE FELL TO PIECES In the complement, Real Spain crumbled like dominoes. Alajuelense came out attached to counterattack football and at 58 minutes, a long clearance by goalkeeper Moreira ended up in the boots of Johan Venegas. The striker withstood the mark of Franklin Flores who could not stop him and violently finished off beating ‘Buba’ for 0-2.

Real España had no answers, it broke down because two minutes later, again a defensive error in the mark of Getsel Montes and Heyrel Saravia, freed the experienced midfielder Celso Borges who headed for the frame and before the exit of ‘Buba’ López, He threw it from above, just as Leo Messi scored a goal with Argentina a few days ago. Fabián Coito’s Tico team took the game to its place, playing the ball with Honduran Alex López in midfield and looking for mistakes until the clock ran out. The Machine will now have to go to Costa Rica to comply and look for a shoulder, make a difference of four goals, something that is more than complicated. The dream of Concacaf for the black and white was only a dream of a child with a kite who saw it take off with joy, but quickly plummeted and ended in a nightmare.